USANA Malaysia Executive Honored by The Asian Business Review

Vivienne Lee Awarded Executive of the Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, is excited to congratulate Vivienne Lee, Regional Vice President of Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Taiwan. She was recently named Executive of the Year by The Asian Business Review as a Malaysia Management Excellence Awards winner.

"Vivienne is a dynamic leader who truly deserves this important recognition," says David Mulham, USANA's Chief Sales Officer. "She's an exceptional executive and mentor to her regional teams—one whose genuine drive for excellence inspires everyone she works with."

Since joining USANA in 2017, Vivienne has implemented strategies to help the company stay relevant, focusing on changes to engage customers. Her sense of achievement comes from the individual growth of her teammates and USANA's evolution to an even greater company.

"It is an honor to receive this award," says Vivienne. "My teams are incredible and very hardworking. They always go above and beyond to support USANA in reaching our goal of one million customers."

The Malaysia Management Excellence Awards honor the country's most outstanding leaders, innovators, and teams whose initiatives have brought tangible business gains for the success of their companies.

