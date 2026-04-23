KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Malaysia proudly marked a major milestone on Saturday, April 11, with the successful organization of a large-scale slow jogging event held in conjunction with the launch of its Vitamin D product. This event brought together more than 1,000 participants both onsite and online.

USANA Malaysia Launches New Vitamin D Supplement with Record-Breaking Jogging Event, Earning Malaysia Book of Records Title USANA's Vitamin D launch event brought together more than 1,000 participants both onsite and online.

The event, which welcomed Brand Partners, Preferred Customers, and prospects, achieved national recognition by earning a Malaysia Book of Records title for the "Most Participants in a Simultaneous Acupressure Slow Jogging Event." This accomplishment underscores USANA Malaysia's ongoing commitment to fostering healthier communities through accessible and sustainable wellness practices.

The slow jogging session, incorporating acupressure techniques, highlighted a simple yet effective approach to physical activity that is inclusive for individuals of all fitness levels. By combining movement with community engagement, the initiative reflects USANA's broader mission of building "The Healthiest Family on Earth."

In addition to promoting active lifestyles, the event also served as a platform to raise awareness about Vitamin D deficiency in Malaysia. Despite the country's abundant sunlight, studies show that more than 65% of Malaysians are deficient in Vitamin D—an essential nutrient for overall health. Through this launch, USANA Malaysia aims to educate the public and encourage proactive steps toward better health and wellness.

"This milestone event is a testament to the power of community and our shared commitment to healthier living," said Vivienne Lee, regional vice president at USANA. "We are proud to bring people together in a meaningful way while addressing important health concerns such as Vitamin D deficiency."

The success of this event reflects the enthusiasm and dedication of the USANA Malaysia community and reinforces the company's role as a leader in health and wellness innovation.

To learn more about USANA and its line of award-winning products, please visit USANA.com.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA