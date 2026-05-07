Event centred around USANA's Celavive skincare brand and celebrating the accomplishments of USANA's female Brand Partners

PHUKET, Thailand, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA successfully concluded its highly anticipated Celavive skincare spa and wellness retreat held at Club Med Phuket from April 22–24, 2026. This event brought together 79 top qualifying USANA Brand Partners from nine markets across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

USANA Hosts Inspiring Spa & Wellness Retreat to Empower Women Across Asia Pacific Attendees giving back to the Phuket community through the USANA Foundation

The retreat served as a powerful celebration of women, confidence, wellness, and personal growth—offering an experience that extended far beyond skincare. Designed as an immersive wellness journey, the event created a meaningful space for women to reconnect with themselves, and celebrate personal well-being and self-expression.

The 79 qualifiers represented the vibrant and growing Celavive Community, each playing a vital role in fostering trust, sparking meaningful conversations, and creating opportunities for women to connect through shared interests in beauty, wellness, and personal care. While some participants attended individually and others as part of teams, all departed with a renewed sense of purpose.

"The Celavive Community is built on a simple yet powerful belief—we are more than wives, daughters, and mothers. Every woman deserves to believe in her dreams again, and embrace the powerful woman within," said Vivienne Lee, USANA's Regional Vice President, APAC. "It is never too late to begin again, to rise, to shine, and to become the woman you were always meant to be. This is the heart of the Celavive Community—where women rise together."

"Having envisioned and organised the first-ever Celavive Spa & Wellness Retreat, it was deeply meaningful to see the vision for Celavive Community come to life," said Lee Yee Pei, USANA's Regional Executive Director of Marketing, APAC. "Meeting and connecting with female Brand Partners from across the APAC region touched me on a deeper level, as we created a community anchored in strong purpose. This milestone was made possible through the collaboration and commitment of our teams across 11 markets, and I am proud to have led this regional effort alongside a passionate team who believed in the vision and worked together to bring it to life. Together, I hope we can continue building the Celavive Community and create even greater impact for women across the region."

Throughout the three-day retreat, participants experienced a thoughtfully curated program focused on wellness, connection, recognition, and empowerment. Activities included exclusive spa treatments, self-care sessions, storytelling moments, and community-building experiences—all reinforcing USANA's commitment to creating a supportive environment where women feel valued, celebrated, and inspired.

In collaboration with the USANA Foundation, the retreat also extended its impact beyond attendees by supporting Phuket Sunshine Village, reflecting a shared dedication to giving back and uplifting communities in meaningful ways.

More than a recognition event, the Celavive Spa & Wellness Retreat represents a growing community centred on empowerment and connection. These 79 Celavive ambassadors now return home with new connections, shared experiences, and the inspiration to continue building a community where women uplift one another and shine with confidence.

To learn more about USANA and its line of nutritional and skincare products, please visit USANA.com.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its supplements manufactured in its onsite facility to its Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to helping people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA