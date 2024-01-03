USANA Named No. 1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Brand in Philippines

Euromonitor honors USANA Philippines for fifth time

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in the health and wellness industry, was named the number one vitamin and dietary supplement brand in Philippines* by Euromonitor. This marks the fifth time USANA Philippines has received this honor.

Euromonitor's yearlong claim certification is based on the latest research solutions to help support decisions to grow your business.

"Receiving this award for the fifth time shows our ambition as a company to create excellent products," said Choong Kim, Regional VP for Korea, Philippines, Japan, and Thailand. "I am so proud of our teams in the Philippines that have worked so hard for this award."

The USANA Philippines corporate office opened in 2009 in the country's business capital at the Enterprise Center in Makati. This five-time recognition from Euromonitor is another big milestone for this impressive market.

"This award is a wonderful accomplishment for our teams here in the Philippines," said Cherry Ampig, USANA general manager–Philippines. "We work hard each and every day. And having won this honor for the fifth time proves all the hard work is worth it."

*Claim: No.1 Dietary Supplements in Philippines Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Dietary Supplements, % retail value share, 2022 data. CH2023ed."

