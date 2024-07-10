Euromonitor International honors USANA Hong Kong for second consecutive year

HONG KONG, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Hong Kong was recently recognized as a top brand for calcium supplements by market research giant Euromonitor International. This distinction is based on market research of USANA's MagneCal D supplement and its retail value sales data compared to other brands in the industry.* This is the second consecutive year that USANA and its MagneCal D supplement have been recognized by Euromonitor in Hong Kong.

USANA Ranked #1 Direct Selling Brand for Calcium Supplements in Hong Kong

"USANA is synonymous with trust and excellence, and this recognition from Euromonitor underscores the exceptional quality of our products and the dedication of our people," said Vivienne Lee, regional vice president of USANA. "I wish to express my sincere appreciation to our local distributors for putting their trust in us, which has significantly enhanced USANA's position in the market."

As a global leader in independent market research, Euromonitor's network of analysts research key trends and drivers. Its reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends through a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"This is a significant achievement for our Hong Kong team, and it fills us with immense pride," said Philip Tang, general manager of USANA Hong Kong. "We are staunch believers in USANA's mission to create the healthiest family on earth. Our commitment to promoting the importance of health and superior supplements played a crucial role in earning this recognition from Euromonitor."

*Claim: "USANA ranked #1 Direct Selling Brand for Calcium Supplements in Hong Kong for 2 consecutive years

Footnote: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2024ed, USANA umbrella brand name, retail value sales data in 2023"

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

