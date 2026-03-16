USI and EugenLight Technologies to Showcase Comprehensive Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2026

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USI, a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing services, will participate in the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC 2026) together with its subsidiary EugenLight Technologies Co., Ltd. (EugenLight). The event will take place March 17–19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

1.6T OSFP 2xDR4 Optical Transceiver Module

At the exhibition, USI will present its latest 1.6T IMDD optical transceiver solution designed for next-generation data center networking. EugenLight will also showcase a comprehensive range of advanced optical communication components, including 800G and 1.6T high-speed silicon photonics engines for data communications, ELSFP light sources supporting UHP class, coherent transmission ITLA devices for C, L, and C+L bands, telecom-grade hermetically sealed 400G LR4 and ER4 OSA components, and Fast Tunable Laser devices designed for fiber sensing applications. Visitors are welcome to explore these technologies at Booth #2319.

The 1.6T optical module showcased by USI adopts the OSFP form factor and integrates an advanced 3nm DSP. The transmitter (Tx) incorporates a silicon photonics-based Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC), while the receiver (Rx) integrates a Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) and PIN photodiodes. Using PAM4 modulation, the module supports DR8 and 2×DR4 architectures and also features a 2×FR4 compatible design. The transmission distance supports 500 meters to 2 kilometers, making it well suited for high-speed optical interconnects in data center environments.

Leo Tai, AVP of USI's R&D Center, commented:"USI has industry-leading capabilities in high-speed signal integrity and power integrity (SI/PI) design, as well as advanced thermal simulation and optical simulation using Zemax. In addition, we have strong expertise in high-speed PCB design utilizing mSAP and substrate PCB technologies. USI also operates dedicated optical communication laboratories for module performance verification, including optical eye diagram measurements using high-speed sampling scopes and bit error rate testing using BERT equipment."

Beyond its R&D strengths, USI also provides comprehensive one-stop services from design to mass production, helping customers accelerate product commercialization. USI's manufacturing capabilities for optical modules include high-density SMT processes, KGD flip-chip, and die/wire bonding production lines with full testing and validation. The company also supports optical device assembly, covering chip-on-carrier, sub-mount integration, laser, lens, isolator, FAU, and active alignment processes, along with optical assembly and optical module testing capabilities. These end-to-end capabilities enable USI to deliver complete solutions from design and development to high-volume manufacturing.

Welcome to download detailed product information and learn more about optical interconnect technologies of USI and EugenLight.

https://videocdn.usiglobal.com/video/download/2026_OFC_eBrochure.pdf

https://videocdn.usiglobal.com/video/news/EugenLight_2026_Profile.pdf

https://videocdn.usiglobal.com/video/news/EugenLight_2026_Catalog.pdf

About USI (601231.SH)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. Our production and service locations span four continents: Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, offering customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, as well as material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE USI