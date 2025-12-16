USI Invests in Optical Transceiver Manufacturing Capacity and Launches the Expansion Plan for the Second Plant in Vietnam

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment in computing infrastructure is accelerating, driving technology upgrades and service innovation across the artificial intelligence industry and its supply chain. Since the beginning of the year, USI has actively expanded its data center business, focusing on server boards, including AI accelerator cards and server motherboards, optical communications such as optical engines and optical transceivers, and AI server power solutions, including power distribution units, while accelerating product and capacity development.

USI's Hai Phong facility in Vietnam, which began operations in 2021, spans 50,000 square meters and has generated more than US$800 million in revenue this year from smartwatch SiP modules and industrial products. To accelerate the rollout of its optical transceivers business and meet strong demand in the North American market, the company plans to invest in expanding the Hai Phong plant to a monthly capacity of 100,000 units of 800G/1.6T silicon photonic based optical transceivers, including a fully integrated production line covering optical engines, transceivers assembly, and final testing. USI will follow the trend of market demand and expand manufacturing capacity to satisfy customer needs.

In addition, USI plans to further expand its investment in Hai Phong. The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sai Gon–Hai Phong Industrial Park Corporation (SHP) at Trang Due Industrial Park in Hai Phong, Vietnam, outlining a preliminary intention to purchase land. The two parties will proceed with a formal agreement based on actual operational requirements, marking the first step in USI's plans to develop a second manufacturing facility in Vietnam.

USI said Trang Due Industrial Park offers established transport links that support logistics and workforce mobility, alongside comprehensive residential and lifestyle amenities in the surrounding area. Phase III of the park is positioned as a high-technology manufacturing cluster, with access to seaports, highways and international airports. The site is supported by developed infrastructure, a deep labor pool and an integrated supply-chain ecosystem, as well as auxiliary services including employee housing, banking facilities and fuel stations.

SHP noted that Phase III builds on the successful development of the park's first two phases and is reinforcing its status as a key investment destination in Hai Phong. With its infrastructure, labor availability and high-technology focus, the park is expected to attract additional international manufacturers. SHP added that cooperation with USI is intended to set a benchmark for industry participants and help catalyze further high-tech investment in the region.

Through its partnership with SHP, USI aims to strengthen delivery capabilities, meet customer demand and further advance its global expansion strategy, supporting its competitive position in international markets. The company's diversified product manufacturing services provide greater flexibility in navigating global market uncertainty while maintaining high standards of quality and reliability for customers worldwide.

About Hai Phong Trang Due Industrial Park, Vietnam

Hai Phong Trang Due Industrial Park in Vietnam is developed by Sai Gon – Hai Phong Industrial Park Corporation (SHP), a subsidiary of KinhBac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC), with a total area of over 1,000 hectares. Among them, the Phase I and Phase II of Hai Phong Trang Due Industrial Park in Vietnam (401 hectares) have been fully leased, with over 100 projects and a total investment of nearly US$ 11 billion, featuring LG Group's ecosystem and its supporting suppliers as key highlights. On this basis, the Phase III Industrial Park (652.73 hectares) is accelerating infrastructure development and is expected to have land available for use starting in 2026, with an operational period from 2025 to 2075.

About USI (601231.SH)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com or engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

