USI MCC Delivers SiP Dual-Engine Technology Platform for Diverse Markets

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced technological landscape, swiftly transforming groundbreaking ideas into tangible products is paramount for business success. USI has established the Miniaturization Competence Center (MCC) to address this critical challenge and introduced the groundbreaking SiP Dual-Engine Technology Platform. This innovative solution empowers rapid modular design for diverse market applications.

MCC's SiP Dual-Engine Technology Platform delivers comprehensive solutions for module production. Leveraging well-established transfer molding, the platform addresses the demand for large-scale, highly integrated modules with extreme miniaturization. Simultaneously, Printing Encap technology enables flexible modularization for various applications through its high-density, reliable, and adaptable encapsulation capabilities.

Printing Encap offers a revolutionary approach to module encapsulation. By utilizing liquid compound printing in a vacuum chamber and eliminating the need for custom molds, development cycles are dramatically shortened from 12 weeks to just one. This process is also significantly more cost-effective.

Unlike other molding technologies, Printing Encap operates at room temperature, accommodating a wide range of substrate materials including BT, SLP, FR4, flex and rigid-flex PCBs, glass, and ceramic. This flexibility allows for the use of lower-cost FR4 PCBs, further accelerating time-to-market and reducing barriers to miniaturization.

Ideal for sensitive components, Printing Encap ensures high-density and fine-pitch encapsulation without exposure to extreme temperatures or pressures. The printing process also enables the encapsulation of large-sized modules.

"MCC's miniaturization technologies offer unparalleled flexibility," USI CTO John Fang states. "Our collaboration with customers across diverse applications has resulted in flexible modular solutions tailored to specific component sizes, assembly complexity, substrate requirements, module dimensions, development timelines, production volumes, product diversity, and cost targets."

MCC's capabilities extend beyond the SiP Dual-Engine Technology Platform to encompass heterogeneous integration of various components into complex modules. It has comprehensive design services, coupled with dedicated production facilities, providing a seamless path from concept to mass production, ensuring the successful realization of advanced system integrations.

USI CTO Dr. John Fang will join Heterogeneous Integration Global Summit 2024 in 2024 SEMICON TAIWAN. Welcome to join us.

Event Information

Date|Time: 2025/09/05 | 14:25–14:50

Venue: 701GH, 7F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2



Business Contact: [email protected]

