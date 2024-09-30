USI Releases its Climate and Nature Risk Management Report

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive move to combat climate change and uphold the principles of the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, USI (SSE: 601231) released its 2023 Climate and Nature Risk Management Report. This follows the company's inaugural TCFD Report in 2021. The latest report, structured around the TCFD and TNFD frameworks, provides a comprehensive overview of USI's governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets related to climate adaptation and biodiversity conservation.

The conclusion of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in December 2023 marked a significant agreement to drastically reduce emissions. USI reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement's goals, embedding environmental sustainability into its core operations through its Environment, Health, Safety & Energy Policy. The company actively participates in the CDP and SBT initiatives, setting and promoting ambitious carbon reduction targets. Notably, USI's facilities in Mainland China, Mexico, and Vietnam are now powered entirely by renewable energy, and all major facilities worldwide have achieved third-party ISO 14064-1 verification for their greenhouse gas emissions. USI is also accelerating its R&D efforts to develop low-carbon products, increasing the share of clean tech and eco-design products, with long-term goals of using 100% renewable energy in all manufacturing facilities by 2035 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2023, USI demonstrated its commitment to biodiversity conservation by announcing its Biodiversity and No Deforestation Commitment and implementing a biodiversity risk assessment system, aiming for a Net Positive Impact by 2050. Since 2013, USI has invested in afforestation projects to combat desertification in Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, gradually restoring local biodiversity. The latest ecological surveys report 47 species in Inner Mongolia and 14 species in Ningxia, indicating stabilizing sand, a balancing ecosystem, and early signs of recovery. By the end of 2023, USI had planted 151,482 trees covering 97.91 hectares, capturing 729.44 metric tonnes of CO 2 e and conserving approximately 134,332.52 metric tonnes of water annually.

USI remains steadfast in its mission to build a sustainable environment, uphold social responsibility, and pursue sustainable governance, contributing to the planet's sustainable development.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD