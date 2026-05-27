USI Showcases Advanced SiC Chip-Embedded Packaging Technology at PCIM Europe 2026

~ Enabling Next-Generation Power Solutions ~

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USI, a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing services, today announced a breakthrough in advanced power semiconductor packaging technology designed for next-generation power solutions. Leveraging its innovative substrate and module integration capabilities, USI has successfully embedded silicon carbide (SiC) dies into multilayer ABF substrates and adopted Single-Side Copper Exposed (SSC) module packaging technology to integrate ceramic substrate insulation and wire-bondless architecture within industry-standard power packages.

USI Power Module – Chip Embedded SiC Substrate

The innovative design marks a significant advancement in internally insulated power discrete devices by enabling the package itself to deliver built-in electrical insulation while simultaneously achieving low stray inductance and minimal conduction resistance. Designed to address the growing industry demand for higher efficiency, superior thermal performance, and greater power density, USI's chip-embedded module packaging technology dramatically reduces conduction loss, lowers heat generation, and improves long-term operational reliability compared with conventional packaging approaches. By integrating a ceramic substrate, the package body provides reliable electrical insulation without the need for additional isolation structures. Meanwhile, the wire-bondless architecture enables larger chip integration within a slim package footprint, further enhancing power density and supporting more compact system designs.

"As power platforms continue evolving toward higher efficiency and greater power density, advanced packaging technologies are becoming increasingly critical to overall system performance," said Karl Chen, Senior Director of New Product Introduction Center at USI. "By integrating SiC/GaN chip embedding, ceramic substrate insulation, and wire-bondless architecture within industry-standard power packages, USI is enabling a new generation of compact, efficient, and highly reliable power solutions – driving the future of electric mobility, AI data center, and humanoid robotic."

USI stated that the combination of low stray inductance, minimal on-resistance, and superior thermal performance delivers a significant boost in energy conversion efficiency and system reliability. This breakthrough supports the automotive and industrial sectors in their transition toward higher-efficiency and next-generation electrified platforms.

Beyond power modules, USI provides one-stop design-to-mass-production services for automotive powertrain applications, including high-density 400V/800V inverter systems, intelligent battery disconnect units (iBDU), and Xin1 integrated OBC/DCDC solutions. Combining advanced engineering, PCBA, and box-build capabilities, USI delivers complete solutions from development to high-volume manufacturing.

USI will exhibit at PCIM Europe 2026, taking place from June 9–11, 2026 in Nuremberg, and will showcase its latest chip-embedded packaging technology, advanced power modules, and system integration solutions at Booth Hall 4-158. Visitors are invited to meet with USI experts to explore how advanced packaging technologies enable higher efficiency and greater reliability for applications in electric vehicles, AI data centers, and humanoid robotics, as well as how USI's one-stop design-to-mass-production services accelerate product development and time-to-market.

About USI (601231.SH)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. Our production and service locations span four continents: Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, offering customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, as well as material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE USI