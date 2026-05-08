Uwant Launches the V800 in Singapore: The "Brush That Never Tangles" Vacuum Designed for the Modern Singaporean Woman

Industry's No.1 Auto Empty Station Vacuum Debuts at Grand Launch Price

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWANT, the global innovator in smart cleaning technology, officially launched the UWANT V800 Auto Empty Station Vacuum. Specifically engineered to solve the "hair-tangling" nightmare found commonly in long-hair households, the V800 combines industrial-grade power with a sleek, user-friendly design.

The End of the "Hair-Tangling" Struggle

SG's First Stick Vacuum Without Roller Brush

For many Singaporean ladies, the most frustrating part of cleaning isn't the vacuuming, it's the "cleanup after the clean." Traditional vacuums often require users to manually cut away tangled hair from the roller brush or deal with dust clouds when emptying the bin.

"We designed the V800 with a simple mission: to make cleaning effortless, not a second chore," says UWANT Singapore. "With our tagline, 'Made for Ladies - The Brush That Never Tangles,' we are addressing the real pain points of daily maintenance. Say goodbye to the days of struggling to cut away any tangled hair; just simply push it into the dock and walk away."

Revolutionary Features for a Seamless Home:

VibraSweep™ Brush: New Sweep-and-vibrate technology retrieves hair seamlessly with zero tangling, no detangling after every clean.

New Sweep-and-vibrate technology retrieves hair seamlessly with zero tangling, no detangling after every clean. 3-in-1 Auto Empty Station: The base station automatically empties the dustbin (up to 3 months' worth), charges the battery, and stores all accessories, keeping your home tidy and your vacuum always ready.

The base station automatically empties the dustbin (up to 3 months' worth), charges the battery, and stores all accessories, keeping your home tidy and your vacuum always ready. Dual-Scraping System: Automatically scrapes the motor and HEPA filter cleans every time it docks, maintaining peak suction power with zero manual maintenance.

Automatically scrapes the motor and HEPA filter cleans every time it docks, maintaining peak suction power with zero manual maintenance. Push-in Docking: Unlike other auto-empty vacuums that require lifting and aligning, the V800 docks with a simple, one-handed push, no achy arms, no fuss.

Unlike other auto-empty vacuums that require lifting and aligning, the V800 docks with a simple, one-handed push, no achy arms, no fuss. 150° Green Laser Dust Detection: Wide-angle green laser illuminates invisible dust and fine particles across a broad floor area, so no dirt gets missed.

Wide-angle green laser illuminates invisible dust and fine particles across a broad floor area, so no dirt gets missed. 65,000Pa Ultra Suction: 65,000Pa of brushless motor power deep-cleans tile, vinyl, hardwood and carpet in a single pass.

Built Around Real Singaporean Homes

"Every detail of the V800 was designed with the user in mind especially the women who clean their homes every day. The VibraSweep™ Brush means you never have to manually pluck hair from your vacuums ever again. Push it in, walk away, and it empties the dust itself."— UWANT Singapore

Pricing & Availability

Grand Launch Price: S$499 (RRP S$1,799. Save 72%)

Available From: 5 May 2026

Where to Buy: Uwant Official Website | Lazada | Shopee | Dasher Flagship Store

Warranty: 2 Years (auto-activated upon shipment, no registration required)

What's in the Box: Main body with station, floor brush assembly, 4-in-1 nozzle, mite removal nozzle, 2x dust bags (1 pre-installed), battery pack

About UWANT

UWANT is a leading technology cleaning brand under Suzhou Jiandan Youwei Co., Ltd. Focused on a user-centric philosophy, UWANT aims to create products that are high-performing yet low-maintenance, striving to become a world-renowned name in intelligent home cleaning. In Singapore, UWANT products are distributed by DM Dasher Pte Ltd (UEN: 202004070D). Learn more at www.uwant.sg

SOURCE UWANT