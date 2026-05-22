Makuake Hit Product UWANT Flagship V800 Vacuum Officially Launches on Amazon Japan

TOKYO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWANT, a professional brand focused on cleaning appliances, has officially launched its flagship anti-hair tangle self-emptying vacuum cleaner "UWANT V800" on Amazon Japan following its breakout success on Makuake, where it achieved over ¥50 million in sales, reflecting strong consumer demand in the Japanese market.

Designed to redefine everyday cleaning, the UWANT V800 introduces multiple breakthrough innovations centered on anti-hair tangle performance, strong suction power, and fully automated cleaning.

No.1 sales on Makuake Japan

1. Revolutionary Anti-Hair Tangle Design

The UWANT V800 features an advanced brushless floor head that achieves what was once considered impossible — anti-hair tangling. This eliminates the need to manually remove hair wrapped around roller brushes, making cleaning effortless for both pet owners and long-hair households.

2. Fully Automatic Self-Emptying Cleaning Station

Unlike conventional systems, the V800 comes with UWANT's original dual dust collection ring technology. With just one touch, the system automatically performs a complete five-step deep cleaning cycle:

Automatic brush cleaning → Removes dirt and dust from the brush

Automatic pipe cleaning → Prevents debris from remaining inside the tube

Automatic dust cup cleaning → Vertical airflow for higher dust collection efficiency

Automatic HEPA cleaning → Helps prevent clogging

Automatic filter cleaning → Equipped with third-generation dual scrapers

No contact, no mess, no worries.

UWANT even eliminates the "last bit of stress" from cleaning.

3. Self-Developed 950W Ultra-Powerful Motor

After three years of dedicated development, UWANT created its own 950W high-performance motor, delivering up to 65,000Pa of ultra-strong suction power.

In controlled testing conditions, the system demonstrates strong suction performance suitable for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

4. One Device for the Entire Home

The V800 is designed as a true all-in-one cleaning solution. With multiple attachments stored on the base station, it seamlessly adapts to floors, carpets, mattresses, under furniture, and narrow spaces throughout the home.

Use the exclusive discount code UWANTPRT1 to receive 5% off your order.

Available on Amazon Japan:

https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0G64SHYHJ?th=1

About UWANT

UWANT is an innovative small home appliance brand that combines technology and design to bring new solutions for cleaning and daily life. Through a more comfortable and efficient cleaning experience, it aims to create a better living space for families.

Visit website: https://uwanthome.com/

Media Contact

Cici

Advertising Department | UWANT

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE UWANT