V Project Unveiled: An Immersive 3D Idol Experience - IDOL, a TOUCH away

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementa today officially revealed V Project, a new immersive idol mobile game built around empathy. The title aims to redefine the genre through full 3D visuals, character designs rooted in contemporary pop culture, and an innovative multi-perspective narrative system.

In its reveal trailer, V Project demonstrates high production values with full 3D visuals and a polished art style. Using a Cel-Shaded Plus rendering approach, the game preserves the expressiveness of anime-style characters while incorporating realistic environmental details and dynamic lighting to enhance depth and texture. That same level of care extends to costume design. In gameplay footage, stage outfits are tailored to each character, balancing personal style with contemporary fashion. The Cel-Shaded Plus rendering approach keeps every outfit's form in motion, while bringing out fine fabric details and subtle gloss of accessories. Meanwhile, the flexibility of 3D camera work opens up substantial potential for more immersive gameplay experiences.

Set in a contemporary cityscape, V Project introduces its first three characters—Lee, Near, and OCT—as trainees. Alongside the trailer's "Around the World in a Day" theme, the trio conveys a light, energetic presence, creating a warm and uplifting feel. The nearly one-minute performance shown in the gameplay footage reinforces the trio's identity as trainees. The shift from the practice room to the stage suggests a coming-of-age story about young idols growing together, with the broader cast expanding gradually over time, and setting the stage for new groups and characters to be introduced.

Central to V Project is its "TOUCH" concept, designed to create connection between players and idols through shared moments and perspectives. The trailer brings this concept to life through fluid shifts in perspective, from first-person glimpses of everyday life, to a broader view of character interactions, to intimate, side-by-side moments with the characters. Through TOUCH, players can also experience the story from multiple perspectives: a first-person view into a character's inner thoughts, a broader perspective for core story chapters, and a fan's viewpoint that showcases high-fidelity 3D stage performances and music videos, as well as story fragments that gradually connect into a complete narrative.

Using full 3D technology and multi-perspective storytelling, V Project builds a vivid, immersive world where idols are genuinely present—IDOL, a TOUCH away. Pre-registration is now open on the official website. For more information, please visit the game's official website and social media channels.

