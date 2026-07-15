Valvoline™ Global, The Original Motor Oil, Accelerates Growth in Asia Pacific with Horse Powertrain Collaborations

The expansion secures Valvoline Global as Geely's official lubricant technology partner, integrating its advanced fluids into factory-fill production and a newly launched aftersales network.

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, The Original Motor Oil and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Horse Powertrain ("Horse"), a global manufacturer of powertrain solutions and joint venture between Geely, Renault and Aramco, which supplies automotive engines for Geely and other top automakers. Building on an existing factory-fill collaboration with Horse, the expanded partnership extends Valvoline Global' s lubricant solutions into a broader vehicle service ecosystem, accelerating its business expansion in Asia Pacific.

A display booth featuring Valvoline GEELY collaboration, showcasing co-developed lubricants and a timeline of their partnership, with product bottles arranged on a central table.

Separately, Valvoline Global has entered a long-term aftersales agreement with Geely Auto Group ("Geely"), one of China's largest automakers, to become its designated lubricant technology partner. As such, Valvoline Global will now supply high‑performance aftermarket lubricants for Geely vehicles, including other owned and operated brands under its parent company. Together, the expanded Horse and Geely partnership positions Valvoline to deliver a seamless lubricant solution that supports vehicles from initial assembly through the aftermarket ownership experience.

"Valvoline has demonstrated deep technical capability, a robust global supply chain, and a shared commitment to advancing the next generation of mobility solutions," said Simon Hu, Chief Procurement Officer of Horse Powertrain. "This long-term collaboration reinforces our ability to deliver exceptional performance, durability, and sustainability to our customers, and we are pleased to have Valvoline Global as a strategic partner."

"Our strengthened partnership with Horse Powertrain and Geely Auto Group is representative of where Valvoline Global is going," said Michael Dreyer, SVP and General Manager for APAC, Valvoline Global Operations. "By delivering innovative, OEM-endorsed solutions from factory-fill to aftersales, supported by 160 years of expertise, we are working not just as a legacy oil brand, but as a preferred technology partner for next-generation mobility."

Co-Developed Lubricants Formulated to Benefit Drivers

As part of Valvoline Global' s agreement with Geely, the brand introduces a new line of co-engineered lubricants for Geely vehicles, including the Valvoline GEELY Ultra Full Synthetic Engine Oil, Valvoline GEELY Full Synthetic Engine Oil, and others. Co-developed with Geely and validated through rigorous OEM testing, these synthetic and full synthetic formulations are engineered for fuel economy, engine efficiency and cleanliness, and protection of critical engine components. All formulations available to consumers meet powertrain specifications required by Horse.

With 160 years in the lubricant industry, Valvoline Global is uniquely positioned to bring innovative products to car owners, who will benefit from the brand's proven expertise. The partnership also reflects Valvoline Global' s continued investment in strategic growth markets across the Asia Pacific region for business expansion and leader in the rapidly advancing mobility sector. These integrated strengths now serve as a compelling reference for pipeline OEMs seeking a future‑ready lubricant partner.

Industry Recognition: Valvoline Global at the 6th International Summit of Automotive Propulsion Systems (ISAPS)

Valvoline Global demonstrated its technical credibility as a participant in the 6th ISAPS hosted in China. The summit brings together major global OEMs and leading academics from top universities, enabling technical exchange on light-duty powertrain development between trusted technical partners in the mobility ecosystem. Valvoline Global's participation underscores its growing reputation as a technical partner in the global mobility ecosystem.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline™ Global, being America's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

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Valvoline TM is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Valvoline™ Global Operations