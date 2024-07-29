Vantage Australia Unveils Exclusive VIP Chat Room for Premium Traders

SYDNEY, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Australia proudly announces the launch of its VIP Chat Room , enhancing their Premium Service portfolio. This exciting development is in collaboration with Everest Fortune Group, a renowned research house that provides advice to some of the world's leading banks, asset management firms, and brokers, specialising in high-level technical analysis. The VIP Chat Room offers clients an exceptional chance to interact with seasoned trading experts who deliver valuable market insights and comprehensive analysis across Vantage's diverse range of tradable products.

Through the VIP Chat Room clients can access both individual and group based solutions. Clients have the opportunity to request tailored research and ask for feedback on their own analysis and trade strategy. They can participate in interactive discussion forums as well as attend weekly live group consultation sessions. Dedicated relationship managers from our Private Client Group are also available to provide personalised account support via online chat.

"With the VIP Chat Room, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing the very best educational and support services for our clients," said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Vantage Australia. "We believe in investing in services that enhance our clients' knowledge and understanding, fostering a professional and responsible environment for them to learn and build their confidence."

Designed to offer engaging content and responsive, knowledgeable support, the VIP Chat Room ensures clients benefit from bespoke research tailored to their specific trading strategies. For more information on the VIP Chat Room and to join, please visit the Vantage Markets VIP Chat Room .

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products on, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

SOURCE Vantage