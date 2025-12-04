Warmth in Action: Web3 & FinTech Industry's Dual-Pronged Response to Hong Kong's Tai Po Fire

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the fire at Tai Po Hong Fuk Yuen on November 26, the Web3 and FinTech sectors swiftly mobilized, showcasing their social responsibility through an innovative aid model. Preliminary estimates indicate charitable donations from the industry have surpassed HKD 130 million, with funds prioritized for emergency relocation and community recovery. This response went beyond financial contributions, featuring the direct deployment of technical expertise and personnel, thereby injecting a sustainable "Tech for Good" momentum into traditional philanthropy.

Among the participating organizations, Vantage stood out by implementing a dual-track model combining financial donation with on-site deployment of a dedicated public welfare team. Working directly in the affected community to assist with relief distribution and resettlement support, the team translated the sector's ethos of "warmth beyond code" into tangible action, demonstrating a new paradigm for Web3-powered public welfare. This integrated approach of capital and manpower not only enhanced aid efficiency but also illustrated how technology can act as a bridge connecting compassion with practical needs.

All charitable funds are now being coordinated and allocated by the relevant bodies. The collaborative multi-party effort highlights a profound integration of technological capability and humanistic spirit. As more organizations explore such innovative "online resources + offline action" pathways, disaster response mechanisms are poised to evolve toward greater efficiency and resilience.

