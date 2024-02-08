Vantage Markets Continues Partnership with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team In 2024

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), is delighted to announce the continuation of its partnership with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team for the third consecutive year.

Extreme E, an off-road racing series with the mission to raise awareness on environmental issues and promote sustainability, features a team consisting of a male and female driver racing across extreme environments in remote locations with electric SUVs.

Over the past two years, Vantage and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team have forged a dynamic partnership that transcends traditional partnerships. Their collaborative efforts reflect shared philosophies centered around the pursuit of excellence, performance, and forward-thinking innovation.

A pinnacle moment of the partnership was marked by the launch of Vantage Foundation at the McLaren Technology Centre. Vantage Foundation was founded with funds raised by auctioning off used car bodywork and driver overalls donated by the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.

"Our continued collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team underscores our shared commitment towards innovation, excellence, and leaving a positive mark in our respective fields," says David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK. "We would also like to take this opportunity to join NEOM McLaren Extreme E in celebrating the addition of Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström to the team - both talented drivers who will most certainly bring their A game to the race this season."

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

