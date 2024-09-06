Veeva Vault CRM Suite to Unlock Greater Customer Centricity with Launch of Service Center

Expanded suite to unify sales, marketing, medical and service through a connected software and data foundation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault CRM Service Center for inside sales, contact center, and hybrid reps in APAC. Supporting inbound and outbound engagement across channels, Vault CRM Service Center enables life sciences companies to eliminate siloes among customer-facing teams, delivering a streamlined, customer-centric experience. Service Center is part of Veeva Vault CRM Suite - along with Vault CRM for sales and Campaign Manager for marketing - all built from the ground up for life sciences on the Vault Platform.

More than 15 companies are already live on Vault CRM since its release in April 2024 to all new customers. Veeva CRM migrations will begin for smaller customers later this year. Some larger customers are planning to start their migration programs in early 2025. The first large global top 20 biopharma is expected to complete its migration to Vault CRM by the end of 2025.

Learn more about how life sciences companies can achieve commercial excellence through connected software, data and processes at the Veeva APAC Commercial Summits in Asia Pacific. Life sciences industry professionals can register at https://www.veeva.com/ap/events/commercial-summit-asia-pacific/.

"Veeva Vault CRM, Service Center, and Campaign Manager form the core of the Veeva Vault CRM Suite, an industry-specific suite of cloud applications that brings together sales, marketing, medical, and service to enable true customer centricity. Along with Veeva Open Data, customers can access high-quality reference data that works seamlessly in the CRM Suite to provide a better customer experience," said Sudhir Kandarth, general manager, Veeva APAC.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 35 and 36), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

SOURCE Veeva Systems