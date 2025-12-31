Venturing into the "Robotics + Artificial Intelligence" Frontier Shenzhen Kingkey Smart Agriculture Times Strategically Invests in Huibo Robotics

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of December 30th, Shenzhen Kingkey Smart Agriculture Times (stock code: a000048) announced the formal signing of an《Equity Investment Intention Agreement》with Jiangsu Huibo Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. ("Huibo Robotics"). Shenzhen Kingkey Smart Agriculture Times intends to acquire a controlling stake through a capital increase and equity transfer, and will jointly establish an "Embodied Robotics Research Institute" with Huibo Robotics' core team, led by Academician Sun Li Ning. This marks a significant step for the listed company, whose primary business is hog raising, into cutting-edge technology fields such as robotics, Embodied Intelligence, and Artificial Intelligence. Shenzhen Kingkey Smart Agriculture Times is officially entering the burgeoning field of AI and robotics integration, establishing a foundation for its second growth curve.

Huibo Robotics: Leading the Way in AI-Powered Intelligent Manufacturing Full-Stack Solutions

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Huibo Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and industrialization of robotics, intelligent manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence technologies. Huibo has constructed a full-stack technology system encompassing "core components, operating systems, complete machine systems, and application scenarios." The company was previously listed on the New Third Board, demonstrating financial transparency and standardized governance.

Huibo Robotics' core team hails from the Harbin Institute of Technology's Robotics Research Institute, Huawei, and other prominent enterprises. Led by academicians, Chang Jiang Scholars, and other leading experts, the team has spearheaded multiple national-level research and development projects. Huibo Robotics has been recognized as a "Specialized, Refined, and New Little Giant" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and as an Innovative Team by the Ministry of Science and Technology, holding over 400 authorized patents, including 114 invention patents.

Huibo Robotics' core technologies encompass robot core components (such as high-performance integrated joints), domestic robot operating systems, and Artificial Intelligence technologies (machine vision, multi-modal perception, etc.). Its main products include new energy operation and maintenance robots, Embodied Intelligence robots (humanoid, quadruped), university education products, and intelligent manufacturing factories, serving customers in higher education, energy, intelligent manufacturing, and other industries.

The company is a domestic leader in the construction of university robotics laboratories and intelligent operation and maintenance for photovoltaic power stations. It also has advantages in intelligent factory solutions for niche areas such as the nuclear industry, having cumulatively served over 1,000 leading enterprises, including Huaneng and Huadian, and nearly 2,000 institutions, such as Harbin Institute of Technology and Northwestern Polytechnical University. As of the end of September 2025, the company's total assets reached RMB 1.004 billion, with net assets of RMB 317 million. Full-year revenue for 2024 was RMB 380 million, and the projected full-year revenue for 2025 is approximately RMB 400 million, demonstrating a strong foundation and promising growth potential.

Steered by Academician Sun Li Ning, Pioneering Breakthroughs and Industrialization of Embodied Intelligence Technology

Academician Sun Li Ning, a renowned robotics expert, co-founded Huibo Robotics in 2009 and serves as its founder and chief scientist. In leading the company's development, Academician Sun strategically established a forward-looking "dual-engine" strategy focused on industry and education, taking the lead in deploying the "robotics + AI" and Embodied Intelligence technology roadmap. By spearheading initiatives such as the establishment of provincial-level Academician Expert Innovation Centers, he provides strategic support for the company's technological research and development, and industrialization efforts.

With thirty years of dedicated research in the robotics field, Academician Sun has achieved systematic and innovative breakthroughs in cutting-edge areas such as industrial robots, medical robots, and micro-nano robots. He has twice been awarded the second prize of the National Technology Invention Award/National Science and Technology Progress Award, and has received numerous national honors, including the Ho Leung Ho Lee Prize and the National Innovation and Competition Award Certificate.

As a recipient of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, a Distinguished Professor of the Ministry of Education's "Changjiang Scholars Program," a leading talent in the National Ten Thousand Talents Program, the head of the Innovation Team in Key Fields of the Ministry of Science and Technology's Innovation Talent Promotion Plan, and a Fellow of the Chinese Society of Micro-Nano Technology, Academician Sun enjoys a highly esteemed reputation in both academic and industrial sectors.

Notably, Academician Sun leads the core team of the Harbin Institute of Technology Robotics Research Institute, establishing a unique team advantage combining "top university research expertise + practical experience from leading technology enterprises." This continuously provides Huibo Robotics with high-caliber talent, national-level research projects, and industrial resources, injecting crucial momentum into the company's innovative breakthroughs and commercialization efforts in the age of Embodied Intelligence.

Embracing the Technological Revolution, Creating New Synergistic Value

Currently, the world is experiencing a technological revolution and industrial transformation driven by Artificial Intelligence and robotics. Shenzhen Kingkey Smart Agriculture Times's strategic investment in Huibo Robotics marks its official entry into the "robotics + AI" sector. This move not only lays the groundwork for future growth and optimizes the business structure, but also represents a key strategic decision to promote industrial synergy.

As per the agreement, Huibo Robotics will center its operations on "robotics + AI" within high-value sectors like industry and new energy. The company will commit to full-stack development and practical application, building a sustainable profit model based on "robot sales + value-added services" through precision manufacturing and process optimization. Huibo Robotics has also committed to launching two humanoid robot products by 2026, achieving an average annual revenue growth of at least 30% from 2026 to 2028, and filing applications for no fewer than 200 related patents.

This investment holds significant potential for industrial synergy. By leveraging Huibo's technological advantages, Shenzhen Kingkey Smart Agriculture Times's Hog Raising business can accelerate its transformation toward intelligent operations on the existing foundation of standardization, industrialization, and digitalization, further enhancing its sustainable development momentum and core competitiveness. Through technological innovation and industrial integration, the company will unlock new development opportunities, inject momentum into long-term value enhancement, and generate improved returns for shareholders.

