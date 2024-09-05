Vestas Completes Turbine Installation for Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm

With Zhong Neng's 300 MW of renewable electricity, the project milestone is a major step forward to meeting Taiwan's growing demand for renewable energy.

TAIPEI and TAICHUNG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas is pleased to announce the complete installation of turbines for the Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm, marking a major milestone for the offshore projects in Taiwan. Surmounting numerous weather-related challenges, the 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines have been installed and will contribute 300 MW of clean energy — equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 300,000 households. As Taiwan's most localised offshore wind farm, the project has also generated significant opportunities for domestic businesses and given back to the local economy.

Already facing energy challenges, Taiwan increasingly plays a critical role globally for the energy-intensive AI and semiconductor industries. To help it meet these challenges, companies like Vestas and Zhong Neng stand to make significant contributions, and this milestone is a key step towards the island's goal of increasing renewable energy production from the current 11% to 30% by 2030.

"From building renewable energy infrastructure to fostering sustainable supply chains, Vestas is thrilled to be having a major impact in Taiwan," commented Ryan Bergmann, General Manager at Vestas Taiwan. "Nothing about building Taiwan's most localized wind farm can be described as easy, but our successful completion comes from the excellent partnership we have with Zhong Neng and all relevant contributors We are grateful to them for working with us in lock-step for seamless execution."

"A challenging phase of the project has now successfully been completed. We are proud of the project team's achievements, involving the installation works of all 31 wind turbines of the Zhong Neng Wind Farm." Said Laurens van Pijkeren, Head of Offshore Customer Project Execution Vestas APAC, "Thanks to Zhong Neng and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for the great collaboration, and thanks to the full project team for your great efforts and dedication to make this happen!"

"We are proud that Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm will advance Taiwan's renewable energy journey while generating green economic opportunities in the process," remarked Joris Hol, CEO of Zhong Neng. "The dedicated collaboration of the Vestas team carried us through every step of the way."

Persevering through high temperatures, frequent lightning storms, typhoon and earthquakes, Vestas and Zhong Neng successfully completed the final installation in August. To celebrate the accomplishment, a completion ceremony is held on September 4 which was extensively attended by key suppliers and partners.

To build the most localized offshore wind farm in Taiwan, the project's 31 Vestas V174 9.5 MW offshore wind turbines leveraged a local supply of critical turbine components, such as blades, towers and hubs including final assembly with nacelle. This involved close collaborations with many Taiwan-based suppliers:

Tienli Offshore Wind for blade productions

Swancor for blade materials

Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. for hubs and nacelle assembly

YeongGuan Group for casting

CS Wind for wind tower manufacture

Walsin Technology for cables

Shihlin Electric for switchgears and transformers

Boltun for fasteners

FACT for nacelle and spinner covers

KKWS for PCM assembly, UPS and LV cabinet

Vestas remains committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in Taiwan's offshore wind sector, and looks forward to further collaboration with partners to create a greener and more sustainable future.

