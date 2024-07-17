Veteran corporate executive Farah Jaafar joins Webull Malaysia's Board of Directors

The vice-president of the FinTech Association of Malaysia brings nearly 30 years of financial experience to her directorship at Webull Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ("Webull Malaysia") is pleased to announce the appointment of Farah Jaafar as a new Independent Non-Executive Director of Webull Malaysia.

Farah brings a wealth of business and fintech experience and diverse industry perspectives from a 30-year career in various leadership roles in capital markets and financial services organisations. She is the Vice President of the FinTech Association of Malaysia, an organisation that advances national policies, legislation and regulations in fintech and accelerates innovation in the country's financial sector. Farah was the former Chief Executive Officer of premier international financial hub the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre.

"We are delighted to welcome Farah to the Webull Malaysia board as we continue to grow our investor community and bring equal investment opportunities to Malaysians. With our learning, sharing and investing philosophy at our core, Webull Malaysia is committed to synergising technology with finance to provide secure, reliable, and intelligent products and services that deliver a seamless trading experience. Farah's expertise, insights and vast fintech experience will be invaluable in our pursuit to make investing an enjoyable and trusted lifelong skill for Malaysians," said Kenneth Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Webull Malaysia.

"Webull's focus on investor education and inclusion through state-of-the-art fintech solutions brings a much-needed dimension to Malaysia's capital markets. Our ability to offer access to global equity and derivative markets will provide much-needed investment portfolio diversity for all Malaysian investors. I am excited to contribute my unique experience in fintech, legacy stockbroking and international finance, and support diversity in the boardroom," said Farah.

Launched in May, Webull Malaysia is a digital investment platform that provides access to investors of all levels to trade Bursa-listed securities and derivatives contracts such as FCPO and FKLI alongside US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) via the Webull Malaysia app. Webull Malaysia partners with Elzar Shariah Solutions & Advisory to provide screening for US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered on the platform - shariah-compliant stocks are indicated with a purple crescent icon.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida in the United States and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionising the way individuals approach investing.

Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. holds a Capital Markets Services License (Licence No: eCMSL/A0399/2024) under the Capital Market and Services Act 2007 and is regulated by Securities Commission Malaysia.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.