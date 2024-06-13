VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024: CROSS-BORDER TRADE & INVESTMENT IN TIMES OF ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY: DISPUTES & ARBITRATION

Hanoi, Vietnam | 26 & 27 June 2024

HANOI, Vietnam, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 26 and 27, 2024, the Vietnam International Arbitration Center (VIAC), with technical support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will organize a series of events entitled VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024 in Hanoi. VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024 is themed "Cross-border Trade and Investment in times of economic uncertainty: Disputes and Arbitration", and will be held in-person and online, with the participation of many prestigious experts, lawyers, jurists, as well as domestic and foreign investors and enterprises investing in Vietnam.

VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024 consists of 04 (four) events with the following main contents: (1) the Launching Ceremony of VIAC's Online Case Management platform on the morning of June 26, 2024, (2) the Seminar on Vietnam businesses reaching out to global arena in current economic uncertainty on the afternoon of June 26, 2024, (3) a Seminar on Disruption and Reconstruction in Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate throughout market fluctuation on the morning of June 27, 2024, and (4) a Seminar on Envisioning the next chapter of Alternative dispute resolution in Vietnam when moving forward in the era of digital economy: Legal restraints, Adaption & Human resource on the afternoon of June 27, 2024. Within the framework, VIAC together with industry and local business associations will sign Memorandum of Understanding to recognize cooperation contents, and implement activities to prevent legal risks and resolve effective disputes.

A notable highlight of the VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024 is the launch of the VIAC Online Case Management Platform (VIAC OCM Platform) which was developed with the support from the United States Agency for Development (USAID). The Platform enables the Tribunal, the secretariats, disputing parties and other participants in making the arbitration proceeding more convenient and flexible, saving time and costs while enhancing the efficiency of arbitration as a method promoting cross-border trade and investment activities. By providing an online arbitration procedure, VIAC commits to green and sustainable development initiatives, reducing the carbon footprint through minimizing paper usage during dispute resolution; contributing to forest protection, reducing paper waste, and limiting the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

Please register VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024 at Registration link by June 15, 2024,

For more information about VIAC SYMPOSIUM 2024, please visit www.viacsymposium.vn

For more information about VIAC: https://www.viac.vn/en

For more information about USAID: https://www.usaid.gov/

