VicOne achieves DEKRA ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity certification, elevating integrated services to international level

TAIPEI, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the automotive technology service provider recognized by EU government agencies, announced that it has successfully audited VicOne, a subsidiary of the cybersecurity giant Trend Micro, for receiving an ISO/SAE 21434 certificate in automotive cybersecurity. Following the successfully passed an ASPICE CL2 level certification from DEKRA last year, this certification signifies VicOne's commitment to providing automotive cybersecurity software tools and solutions that comply with international automotive cybersecurity standards. Moreover, it positions VicOne as a valuable partner for suppliers in the automotive supply chain who are eager to enter the electric vehicle industry, enabling them to effectively reduce development and production costs.

Aaron Lee (right), Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, presenting the ISO/SAE 21434 certificate to Max Cheng (left), CEO of VicOne.

ISO/SAE 21434, jointly developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), serves as a crucial standard supporting the United Nations Regulation on Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity Management Systems (UN R155). This standard defines cybersecurity risk management requirements for automotive electronic and electrical systems throughout their entire lifecycle, encompassing conceptualization, development, production, operation, and disposal phases. Compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 standards assist automotive manufacturers and parts suppliers in meeting global automotive cybersecurity management regulatory requirements.

During the certificate presentation ceremony, Max Cheng, CEO of VicOne, received the certification from Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan. Aaron Lee said: "As we embrace the era of the IoT, cybersecurity becomes a core requirement in the increasingly interconnected and intelligent automotive manufacturing and development processes. Particularly in the fiercely competitive automotive market where every second counts, leveraging internationally certified automotive cybersecurity software tools and solutions to achieve more efficient implementation and compliance with automotive cybersecurity international standards will be the best way for automotive manufacturers and suppliers to reduce development and production costs."

"Amid the increasing connected functions and applications adopted in automotive industry, VicOne has long been affirmed in its capabilities in developing best-in class cybersecurity products and solutions to ensure safer and more secure connected vehicles," said VicOne CEO Max Cheng. "Now, following our ASPICE CL2 certification from DEKRA last year, we have obtained the ISO/SAE 21434 certification. This further demonstrates VicOne's advanced development capabilities and excellent quality control, which enable us to provide more reliable and trustworthy products and solutions to world-renowned car manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers."

Achieving compliance with respect to ISO 21434 demonstrates VicOne's commitment to cybersecurity in automotive systems, enhancing their reputation and trustworthiness in the market. The conventional approach in the automotive industry centered on functional safety, with ISO 26262 being embraced to ensure the seamless functioning of software and hardware. However, as electric and intelligently connected vehicles experience rapid growth, information security introduces a host of new and unpredictable risks and challenges to the industry. Therefore it's about enhancing credibility, competitiveness, risk management, customer trust, and regulatory adherence in the automotive cybersecurity landscape.

DEKRA has placed a significant focus on information and cybersecurity, having been designated by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) as a technical service provider in the field of vehicle cybersecurity in 2021. With extensive experience in providing automotive cybersecurity services for major European OEMs, DEKRA offers localized one-stop real-time services, including certification related to UNECE regulations (R155/R156), ISO/SAE 21434 road vehicle cybersecurity, ISO 26262/IEC 61508 functional safety, integrated development of cybersecurity and functional safety, ISO 27001/TISAX automotive industry information security assessment standards, Automotive SPICE, and certification and testing of cybersecurity products, among others. These integrated solutions align with the intelligent development of enterprises and drive the transformation and upgrading of the automotive industry especially in the era of software defined vehicles (SDV).

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro's 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

About DEKRA

DEKRA was originally founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. With a much wider scope today, DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2023, DEKRA generated revenue of EUR 4.1 billion. The company currently employs around 49,000 people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

