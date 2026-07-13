VIDA Demonstrates How Passwordless Authentication Can Break the Scam Chain

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA, Indonesia's leading digital identity and fraud prevention company, showcased its passwordless authentication implementation at the AIBP Conference and Exhibition Malaysia 2026. In his keynote, VIDA Founder and CEO, Niki Luhur, demonstrated how one of Malaysia's digital banks has replaced passwords and OTPs with a stronger authentication model to strengthen protection against increasingly advanced digital fraud.

Niki Luhur, Founder and Group CEO of VIDA, presenting how passwordless authentication can strengthen fraud prevention at the AIBP Conference and Exhibition Malaysia 2026.

According to Niki, digital fraud has evolved into a global criminal ecosystem. He illustrated how a single compromised device can trigger a chain of fraud, from malware hijacking banking sessions to stolen funds being routed through mule accounts before being moved offshore. As fraud increasingly targets customer devices, conventional authentication methods such as passwords and one-time passwords (OTPs) have become more vulnerable. Once a device is compromised, fraudsters can intercept OTPs, hijack authenticated sessions, and impersonate legitimate users.

Niki added that financial institutions need to move beyond passwords and OTPs. Passwordless authentication verifies a customer's identity through a trusted device and biometric authentication, rather than codes that can be stolen or intercepted, making it significantly harder for fraudsters to take over accounts.

"Authentication should not be treated as a one-time event. We need continuous authentication throughout the session to prevent advanced attacks such as session hijacking," said Niki.

As part of the keynote, Niki presented a production implementation at one of Malaysia's leading digital banks, demonstrating how passwordless authentication can secure the customer journey, from digital onboarding and customer logins to high-risk transactions and account recovery. By replacing passwords and OTPs with device-bound credentials and biometric authentication, financial institutions can strengthen fraud prevention while delivering a seamless customer experience.

"There doesn't have to be a trade-off between security and user experience. With the right authentication architecture, financial institutions can deliver both," Niki emphasized.

For more information, visit www.vida.id.

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About VIDA

VIDA is licensed Certification Authority (CA) registered under the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. Founded in 2018, VIDA provides digital identity services that integrate electronic certificates, digital signatures, identity verification, and transaction authentication, all adhering to world-class security standards, including Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and biometric verification.

SOURCE VIDA