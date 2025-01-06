Viet Nam's Brightest Achieve World-Class Success in Cambridge Awards

Vietnamese students recognised as among the 'Top in the World' in Cambridge exams

18 students received an award for highest marks in the world in a single subject

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has celebrated Viet Nam's top-performing students in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, which recognise exceptional achievement in Cambridge IGCSE, International AS & A Level examinations in over 40 countries around the world. Viet Nam's students outperformed hundreds of thousands of candidates globally, demonstrating both individual dedication and the high standard of education in Viet Nam. Their results underscore Viet Nam's growing reputation as a hub for academic excellence.

This year, 74 students from 24 schools across Viet Nam were celebrated for their achievements in the June 2024 Cambridge International Education examination series. Award winners include:

18 students recognised as "Top in the World" for gaining the highest marks globally in their subjects

42 students who earned the "Top in Viet Nam " accolade for their outstanding performance in individual subjects.

21 "High Achievement" awards granted to students who achieved outstanding results in subjects not widely taken.

Kanjna Paranthaman, Regional Director for Southeast Asia & Pacific at Cambridge, expressed her pride in the accomplishments: "We are incredibly proud of the exceptional achievements of students in Viet Nam in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards this year. Their success reflects not only their hard work and dedication but also the unwavering support of their teachers and parents. These remarkable results highlight the value of Cambridge qualifications in preparing learners for success at university and in a rapidly changing world."

Greenfield School student Ms. Hoang Minh Khanh, shared her emotion at receiving her award: "Earning the Cambridge International A Level Top in the World award for Information Technology was something I never even imagined. Even now, I still don't fully understand how it happened. There were times when I worried endlessly, wondering if all the hard work would amount to nothing. But receiving this award brought me such a sense of relief—it felt like a reminder that hard work, perseverance, and discipline will always pay off in the end."

Cambridge qualifications, recognised by top universities globally, are designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in higher education and beyond, fostering critical thinking, independent learning, and deep subject knowledge.

