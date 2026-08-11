Vietcombank Partners with Virtusa to Launch a Next-Generation Corporate Banking Platform

Vietnam's #1 bank to build a greenfield, AI-native digital platform, redefining the mobile-first experience for corporate clients and accelerating enterprise innovation.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. and HANOI, Vietnam and BANGALORE, India and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Vietcombank (VCB), Vietnam's leading state-owned commercial bank. Following the official project kickoff ceremony held on July 30 in Hanoi, the organizations will embark on a multi-year transformation program to build a unified, scalable, and AI-native corporate digital banking platform, officially named VCB Corporate DigiBank, designed to reimagine the digital experience for corporate clients across the region.

As Vietnam's leading financial institution, Vietcombank is making this strategic investment to cement its position as the market leader and significantly accelerate the launch of financial products to corporate clients. Marking the largest technology project in Vietcombank's history, the greenfield transformation will replace legacy infrastructure with a future-ready, cloud-native architecture, delivering a persona-based, mobile-first experience for mid-sized and large corporate clients. By unifying customer journeys across web and mobile channels, Vietcombank aims to provide its corporate customers with the same intuitive, frictionless digital interactions typically reserved for retail banking.

"This project is not just a technological upgrade; it is a comprehensive transformation of Vietcombank's digital capacity," said Mr. Le Quang Vinh, Member of the Board of Directors, CEO and Project Director. "By internalizing international best practices, we are building long-term, self-reliant digital capabilities. Ultimately, the success of this transformation will be measured by one metric: the satisfaction and trust of our corporate customers as they experience this new platform."

"To deliver on this vision, we are building a modern digital ecosystem that actively promotes digital transformation across the broader business community," added Ms. Phung Nguyen Hai Yen, Deputy CEO and Deputy Project Director. "By combining Vietcombank's systemic strength with Virtusa's deep international expertise, we are ensuring this platform sets a new benchmark for quality and innovation in the national digital economy."

The new corporate banking platform leverages Virtusa's 25-plus years of domain-driven platform engineering expertise. The initial launch phase will focus on modernizing Account Management and Payments, bringing immediate value to corporate clients in Vietnam. Subsequent releases will rapidly expand the platform's modular capabilities to offer other products, including lending, trade finance, collections, foreign exchange, and investments.

A cornerstone of the partnership is Virtusa's commitment to a collaborative build model that results in a fully bank-owned platform and IP. Through a structured Transfer of Technical Knowledge (TOTK) framework, Virtusa will ensure that Vietcombank's internal teams are fully equipped to own, run, and scale the technology independently over the long term.

"The most optimal results are achieved when Vietcombank and Virtusa operate as a unified team, moving toward a common goal and committing to solving challenges together," said Hemant Tantia, Business Head - Asia at Virtusa. "Entering the AI-driven era, we are committed to optimizing AI technology in this implementation, thereby setting a new standard for the Vietnamese banking industry. By combining our deep industry experience, innovative spirit, and global engineering strengths with Vietcombank's profound market understanding, this project will become a breakthrough lever helping Vietcombank rapidly achieve its strategic goals."

For more information on Virtusa's banking and financial services capabilities, please visit https://www.virtusa.com/industry/bfs.

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients. Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology. Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Media contact: [email protected]

About Vietcombank

Established in 1963, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank, HOSE: VCB) is currently one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. With over 60 years of development, Vietcombank has continuously expanded its network and modern banking products and services, holding a dominant market share in international trade, corporate banking, and digital financial services. Vietcombank currently operates an extensive network of hundreds of branches and transaction offices across Vietnam and international representative offices, serving millions of individual and corporate clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.vietcombank.com.vn.

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation