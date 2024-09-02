Vietnam ICT Service Conference 2024: Bridging the Talent Gap and Driving Innovation

Vietnam and Hong Kong ICT Partnership to Foster Strong Industry Collaboration

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam ICT Service Conference 2024, organized by Vietnam ICT Alliance, will take place at Inno Centre, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong on September 24th - 25th, 2024. This event aims to strengthen industry collaboration and drive innovation by bringing together leading technology firms from Vietnam and major players in Hong Kong's ICT sector, addressing the critical talent shortage in Hong Kong's rapidly growing tech industry.

MOR Software was honored as Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies AMELA Technology with a Team of Talents

The Hong Kong Software Industry Association Limited (HKSIA) reports that Hong Kong's tech industry has been developing rapidly recently, fueled by government investments expected to reach US$31.2 billion by 2023 and an increasing demand for digital solutions. Despite this growth, the Talent Shortage Survey 2023 highlights a significant challenge: 74% of local enterprises are struggling to fill essential roles due to a severe talent shortage. In contrast, Vietnam, which produces approximately 57,000 IT graduates annually from 153 institutions, is emerging as a top destination for ICT talent. According to Kearney's Global Services Location Index™ (GSLI), Vietnam ranks a strong 7th in Asia, making it an ideal partner to help bridge the talent gap in Hong Kong.

By facilitating partnerships between Vietnamese and Hong Kong companies, the Vietnam ICT Service Conference 2024 aims to create a dynamic exchange of expertise, resources, and innovative solutions, ultimately benefiting the ICT sectors of both regions.

A space for networking and knowledge exchange

The Vietnam ICT Service Conference 2024 offers a unique opportunity for networking and knowledge exchange, with participation from over 200 companies. This event promises to be a key gathering of high-level executives, managers, and industry experts from across the ICT sector. Attendees will not only gain valuable insights from expert speakers but will also have unparalleled opportunities to connect with leaders in Hong Kong's IT industry. By joining this conference, participants can expand their professional networks, explore new business opportunities, and stay at the forefront of technological advancements, positioning themselves for future success in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Conference and Technology Consulting to Run in Parallel Tracks

One of the key highlights of the Vietnam ICT Service Conference 2024 is the participation of prominent speakers who will offer expert insights into the industry outlook for Vietnam and Hong Kong's ICT sectors. The conference will begin with a keynote on the Hong Kong IT market, delivered by Mr. Felix Kan, CEO of Cyberbay, who brings over 10 years of experience in cybersecurity. This will be followed by an in-depth analysis of Vietnam's IT landscape by Mr. Vu Van Tu, CEO of MOR Software. On the second day, Mr. Liam Nguyen, Head of Growth at AMELA Technology, will present an evaluation of key IT outsourcing hubs.

The event will also feature success stories from Hong Kong companies collaborating with Vietnamese ICT firms, shared by Mr. Joseph Lam, Business Development Manager at LYF Consulting; Mr. Victor Sin, CTO of NextGen Solutions, with over 23 years of experience in software development; and Mr. Neil Chan, CEO of El Dorado. Between the keynotes and case studies, there will be a panel discussion hosted by Mr. Kyosuke Kawamura, CTO and Co-founder of Accel Hack from Japan, with all guest speakers participating in the conversation.

At the Vietnam ICT Service Conference 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in 1:1 meetings with Vietnamese ICT companies to address questions related to collaborating with Vietnamese developers. The organizers highlight that Vietnamese outsourcing companies have a proven track record of over 10 years of successful collaborations with clients from the US, Europe, and Japan. These companies bring a wealth of experience across diverse fields such as web and app development, blockchain, IoT, machine learning, and the metaverse.

MOR Software JSC, honored as one of the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies in both 2021 and 2023, has solidified its status as a premier leader among Vietnam software outsourcing companies by consistently delivering world-class IT solutions to the global market. Complementing this, AMELA Technology , distinguished among the Top 10 Vietnam ICT companies in 2022, dominates the IT outsourcing market in Hong Kong and Singapore, delivering comprehensive technology solutions. HB Lab , based in Vietnam, excels in providing custom software solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of businesses. As part of the organizing committee, Fabbi JSC also showcases its expertise as an offshore development company, delivering high-quality IT outsourcing services to international markets.

This cohesive collaboration among leading Vietnamese ICT companies at the conference underscores their collective strength and commitment to driving innovation and fostering global partnerships.

About Vietnam ICT Alliance

The Vietnam ICT Alliance stands as a beacon of innovation and collaboration, dedicated to bridging Vietnam's ICT sector with the global market. It comprises leading technology firms in Vietnam, united by a spirit of solidarity and a "win-win mindset." In 2024, the Vietnam ICT Alliance, featuring key players such as AMELA, MOR, Fabbi, and HBlab, will bring their collective expertise to Hong Kong to organize the Vietnam ICT Service Conference.

Conference Information

Time: September 24th - 25th, 2024

Address: The Academy - Studio 1 & 2 of Inno Centre, 72 Tat Chee Ave Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong.

Register link: https://www.itosummit.com/vietnam-ict-service-conference

SOURCE MOR Software JSC