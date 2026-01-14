Vietnam National Innovation Center, the Embassy of Japan, UNDP, Mitsubishi Research Institute, and Plug and Play Launch - NIC Scale X Accelerator Program

HOA LAC, Vietnam, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC), the Embassy of Japan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI), and Plug and Play, today announced the launch of NIC Scale X, a new deep tech acceleration program aimed at strengthening Vietnam's innovation ecosystem and supporting the growth of high-potential startups across priority technology sectors. This program is part of the project "Vitalizing the Viet Nam National Innovation Center", funded by the Government of Japan and co-implemented by UNDP and NIC.

The program establishes a multi-stakeholder innovation ecosystem centered at the National Innovation Center in Hoa Lac, bringing together startups, investors, corporate partners, academia, and government stakeholders. By leveraging the complementary strengths of the four partners, the initiative seeks to address key scalability challenges faced by early-stage deep tech startups while fostering cross-border collaboration between Vietnam and Japan.

"This deep tech-driven acceleration program underscores NIC's commitment to building a strong, globally connected innovation ecosystem for Vietnam. Through strategic partnerships with UNDP, Mitsubishi Research Institute, and Plug and Play, we are establishing a high-quality acceleration platform that not only supports high-potential deep tech startups but also strengthens critical linkages between technology development, investment, and real-world deployment. The program is designed to enable Vietnamese startups to scale sustainably, access international markets, and contribute meaningfully to national innovation priorities," said Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the Viet Nam National Innovation Center (NIC).

The 13-week intensive acceleration program will focus on deep tech solutions spanning healthcare, clean energy and ESG, smart factories, agritech, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital infrastructure. The cohort will comprise approximately 80% Vietnamese startups and 20% Japanese startups, creating opportunities for bilateral knowledge exchange, technology collaboration, and regional market access.

Startup selection will follow a structured, multi-stage process:

Top 40 startups selected for group-based training

Top 20 startups shortlisted to pitch to partners and stakeholders

10 finalists accelerated through the full 13-week acceleration program

Participating startups will receive targeted mentorship, expert-led workshops, and hands-on support to refine their business models, operational strategies, and investment readiness for the Vietnam and Southeast Asia markets.

"NIC Scale X stands as a strategic initiative aimed at fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem while bridging Vietnamese and Japanese startups to scale sustainably. By supporting entrepreneurs who solve societal issues in both regions, MRI is committed to providing exclusive access to our vast corporate network and comprehensive insights into Japanese technology and investment," said Mr. Ryosuke Ogata, General Director, MRIV International LLC, a group company of Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI) in Vietnam.

Key outcomes of the program include:

Enhanced investment readiness through refined pitch decks and business models

Direct engagement with domestic and international investors via investor speed dating and venture assessments

Exposure to global markets through UNDP-supported immersion and networking tours to Japan

Opportunities to explore corporate pilots and partnerships through Plug and Play's global network

Beyond commercial outcomes, the initiative emphasizes impact-driven innovation aligned with Vietnam's national science and technology priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through a series of tailored workshops and mentor-sharing sessions, the program aims to build long-term ecosystem capacity by strengthening startup knowledge in areas such as intellectual property, taxation, regulatory frameworks, and growth strategies specific to the Vietnam market.

"This collaboration highlights the power of public-private partnerships in accelerating innovation. This is further amplified by its international reach, encompassing talent, customers, and investment. Plug and Play will broaden these connections and equip these founders with the targeted knowledge and pathways necessary to build sustainable and competitive businesses. The areas addressed in this program are in critical technology sectors, and we're looking forward to the impact that these businesses will bring to Vietnam," Mike Maceda, Director, Corporate Partnerships & Open Innovation Services APAC of Plug and Play.

The program is expected to contribute to the development of a more connected, investment-ready, and globally competitive deep tech startup ecosystem in Vietnam, while strengthening cross-border collaboration between Vietnamese and Japanese innovation communities.

Applications for the NIC Scale X accelerator program will be open from 14 January to 27 February.

To apply, please visit the website.

About the project "Vitalizing the Viet Nam National Innovation Center"

The "Vitalizing the Viet Nam National Innovation Center" project is funded by the Government of Japan under the Japanese Supplementary Budget to address significant development challenges in Vietnam's innovation ecosystem, particularly limited access to capital, fragmentation among stakeholders, and a skills gap in critical innovation areas. This project is co-implemented by the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and ecosystem partners.

About Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC)

Viet Nam National Innovation Center (NIC), under the Ministry of Finance, serves as the national hub for fostering innovation and strengthening Vietnam's startup and venture investment ecosystem. NIC provides a strategic platform for cultivating and connecting a robust network of domestic and international venture capital investors, thereby enhancing capital flows into high-potential, innovation-driven enterprises. Guided by national development priorities and government policy frameworks, NIC is committed to building a professional and credible investor community that supports technological advancement, promotes innovation-led investment, and contributes to sustainable economic growth.

For more information, please visit: https://nic.gov.vn/

About United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN's leading agency on international development, working in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality. UNDP in Viet Nam has been working closely with the Government of Viet Nam and other partners since 1978 to expand the choices for people and ensure that everyone has equal access to opportunities to realize their full potential.

To learn more about, please visit: https://www.undp.org/vietnam/

About Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI)

Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI) is a Japanese firm that delivers research, consulting, and ICT solutions to public and private sector clients, with a focus on addressing societal challenges. It operates globally, including in Asia and the Middle East, emphasizing sustainability to create social value amid issues like population growth and longer lifespans.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.mri.co.jp/en/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries, where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was launched in Singapore in 2010, and we are now present in five cities in Southeast Asia with additional locations in China, Japan, Korea and India. We work closely with both the public and private sectors with programs, innovation initiatives, and startup investments across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com

