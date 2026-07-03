Vietnam: TotalEnergies ENEOS Commissions 28 MWp Rooftop Solar Project at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies ENEOS successfully commissions a nearly 28 MWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Image: Commissioning ceremony of the 28MWp rooftop solar project at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex. [L–R] Mr Alexandru BUZATU, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific; Mr Etienne RANAIVOSON, French General Consul; Mr NGUYEN Loc Ha, Vice Chairman, HCMC People’s Committee; Mr Jung Jung TAE, Korean General Consul; Mr Keunha HWANG, President, Samsung SEHC; Mr TRAN Duc Trung, General Director, IPC E&C. The 28 MWp rooftop solar installation at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex, developed by TotalEnergies ENEOS.

The project is the first and largest rooftop solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) project under Vietnam's Decree 57 Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA) framework via private-wire arrangement. The commissioning ceremony was attended by representatives from local authorities and partners, underscoring the importance of onsite renewable solutions in advancing industrial decarbonization in Vietnam.

Under this 20-year PPA, TotalEnergies ENEOS financed, installed, and now operates and maintains the system for Samsung Electronics' second largest global manufacturing site. Comprising close to 45,000 solar PV modules, the system generates over 40,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually, covering approximately 26% of the site's electricity consumption and avoiding more than 500,000 tons of CO₂ emissions over the contract period. The successful delivery of the project demonstrates how large-scale onsite solar solutions can be integrated into complex manufacturing environment.

The project supports Samsung Electronics' RE100 commitments, enhances energy autonomy of the site, lowers cost and improves efficiency through reduced heat gain from covered roof areas.

Keunha HWANG, President of Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex, said: "This project marks a significant milestone in SEHC's transition toward renewable energy and demonstrates our shared commitment to building a more sustainable future."

Alexandru BUZATU, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific, said: "We thank Samsung Electronics for their trust and partnership. The successful commissioning of the project reflects the strong collaboration and demonstrates how onsite solar solutions can support industrial decarbonization, while upholding high safety and quality standards throughout."

To learn more about TotalEnergies ENEOS tailored solar solutions, check out the free brochure, or contact directly for more information.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By the end of April 2026, TotalEnergies holds nearly 36 GW of gross renewable power generation capacity and aims to achieve over 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: [email protected]

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Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

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SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia