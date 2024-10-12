Vietnam's Top SMEs Evolve as the Vietnam Market Revolutionises

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated SME100 Awards 2024 Vietnam ceremony commemorating the brand's 15th anniversary. This year, 20 exceptional SMEs took centre stage, showcasing their unparalleled growth and evolution in their respective industries.

These SMEs have demonstrated remarkable adaptability and resilience, evolving with the market's demands. As Vietnam's economy evolves, SMEs are now required to meet stringent sustainability requirements to maintain their competitive edge and relevance.

Congratulations to the winners of the SME100 Awards Vietnam

"As we continue to navigate a rapidly changing market, the focus on digital adoption, particularly generative AI solutions and the urgent need for sustainable business practices underscore the dynamic landscape that these SMEs are mastering. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability sets a new benchmark for excellence in the Vietnam business community." said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.

A total of 206 Vietnamese SMEs are nominated for the 2024 program. Upholding its reputation for rigour, the SME100 Awards maintained its stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. This comprehensive process encompassed a five-step methodology, combining qualitative and quantitative analyses alongside mandatory audits and comprehensive assessment. Emphasising growth metrics such as turnover, profit, and market share, alongside evaluating resilience factors like best practices, sustainability, and vision, the process remained steadfast in identifying excellence among the country's SMEs.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Vietnam is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2024 Vietnam and a complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2024 VIETNAM IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Autotech Machinery JSC CGV Telecom Joint Stock Company Davipharm, a member of Adamed Group DevBlock Technologies Emes Engineering Services LLC. ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited InCorp Vietnam Company Limited Innovature BPO InterGreat Education Group LivWell Digital Company Limited Many Touches Joint Stock Company Menas Vietnam Co. Ltd. Nimble Vietnam Limited Liability Company Pascalia Group Popplife Joint Stock Company Starmed Pharmaceutical Group Joint Stock Company TECHPRO Technology Development Joint Stock Company Viet Dynamic Joint Stock Company Viet Nam iRender Technology Joint Stock Company Win Win Logistics Joint Stock Company

