HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December 20 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Viettel High Tech (VHT) signed a contract worth over USD 1 million with High Cloud Technologies (HCT) from the UAE to supply 5G systems for the Middle Eastern market.

This milestone contract marks a strategic partnership between Viettel High Tech and High Cloud Technologies, a leading company in the Middle East pioneering commercial 5G networks in the region. HCT is also a trusted partner of top-tier telecom operators such as MTN, MCI, Du, STC, and Etisalat.

Viettel High Tech signs multi-million dollar contract for 5G deployment in the Middle East (PRNewsfoto/Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation)

Under the agreement, Viettel High Tech will provide both 4G and 5G base stations using Non-Standalone (NSA) technology to High Cloud Technologies. Notably, Viettel High Tech will also supply a cloud-based core network infrastructure. This achievement is made possible by VHT's complete expertise in end-to-end technologies, from core networks to access networks.

High Cloud Technologies will implement telecom solutions and equipment developed and manufactured by Viettel High Tech to fulfill commercial contracts and conduct 5G trials with major telecom operators in the Middle East. The goal is to demonstrate the reliability and effectiveness of VHT's products.

Viettel High Tech's products are recognized for their quality and cost-efficiency compared to other suppliers. This enables High Cloud Technologies to expand telecom coverage in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East, particularly in suburban and rural areas. The collaboration contributes to improving education and social living standards in these regions. Through this partnership, HCT aims to not only strengthen its leadership position but also open opportunities for future collaboration with potential clients, shaping the future of telecommunications in the Middle East.

Since 2017, Viettel High Tech has been researching and developing 4G technologies. By 2019, it began developing 5G, and by 2024, VHT is ready to commercialize 5G technology from core networks to 5G base stations. The UAE contract represents Viettel's first major telecommunications project in the Middle East.

Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of Viettel High Tech, stated: "Viettel's 4G and 5G products comply with international standards. For markets requiring customized features or frequency adjustments, we can easily meet these demands due to our complete ownership of the technology, from the core network to the access network."

At the signing event, Salah Ali, Chief Executive Officer of High Cloud Technologies, shared: "Viettel High Tech's products stand out for their openness and flexibility. This facilitates our partnerships with telecom operators and expands our ability to access new markets. By collaborating with Viettel High Tech, HCT aims to strengthen its market leadership while exploring opportunities with new clients and shaping the future of telecommunications in the Middle East."

