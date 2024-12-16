LANG SON, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group officially inaugurated the Viettel Logistics Park, Vietnam's first and most modern logistics park.

Integrated Infrastructure Offering Comprehensive Logistics Services

Viettel Inaugurates Vietnam's First and Most Modern Logistics Park

The Viettel Logistics Park spans 143.7 hectares with a total investment of nearly 3,300 billion VND. It can handle 1,500 vehicles daily, double the current capacity. Equipped with synchronized infrastructure, it is Vietnam's first logistics center providing end-to-end logistics services for import-export operations, including customs clearance, quarantine, inspections, transshipment, warehousing, and cross-border transportation. The park's data system is standardized and directly connected with customs systems in Vietnam and China, optimizing operations, reducing customs clearance time from 4-5 days to less than 24 hours, cutting customs costs by 30-40%, and increasing the efficiency of refrigerated containers for fruit transport from 2.5 trips/month to 4-5 trips/month.

Adopting Modern Technologies in Line with Global Trends

Built to the highest technological standards (IoT, 5G, AI, Big Data, and Digital Twins) and automation (Smart Lockers, drones, and autonomous vehicles), Viettel Logistics Park optimizes processes from warehousing to goods transportation and customs clearance, helping businesses reduce logistics costs by 40%.

The park is also designed to meet the U.S. LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) standards, promoting sustainability and modernity. With over 3,300 trees, renewable energy systems, and a circular economy model, the park operates efficiently while contributing to environmental protection, creating a green and eco-friendly logistics ecosystem.

Online Booking via the V-Gate App

Viettel Post has developed the V-Gate application to facilitate online booking for businesses. The system integrates various satellite systems: Smart Gate transportation management, future logistics parks, smart warehouse management (WMS), and financial systems to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and ensure smooth and accurate goods handling.

Speech by Major General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group

At the inauguration, Major General Tao Duc Thang stated, "Viettel plans to complete a network of logistics centers nationwide, serving key economic areas under five directives: smart border gates, agricultural logistics centers, industrial zone logistics centers, supply chain infrastructure, and multimodal transport networks. These efforts aim to establish a smart, automated, multimodal logistics ecosystem, contributing to Vietnam becoming a major regional logistics hub, in line with Central Committee Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW emphasizing the role of logistics infrastructure in connecting and enhancing the economy."

