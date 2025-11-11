HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, within the framework of the Defense & Security Exhibition 2025 held in Thailand, Viettel Manufacturing Corporation signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ordefence Systems Limited (Ordefence), a subsidiary of India's leading private conglomerate Adani, aiming to develop and expand the supply network of defense and high-tech products. This marks an important step in Viettel's strategy to enhance defense capabilities and expand its global market presence.

Viettel Participates in Supplying High-Tech Defense Products to the Indian Market

Under the agreement, Viettel Manufacturing Corporation and Ordefence aim to establish a strategic cooperation relationship in researching and developing new-generation defense and security solutions, while promoting the commercialization of dual-use products in Vietnam and other potential international markets. Leveraging domestic manufacturing advantages, the two parties plan to implement an OEM model (manufacturing products based on the partner's specifications and designs, with products sold under the partner's brand), combined with technology transfer and mastery for Ordefence's product line, components, and modules. The cooperation also includes specialized training activities, knowledge sharing, experience exchange, and expert deployment to enhance technological capacity and build a high-quality workforce.

As one of nine corporations under Viettel Group, Viettel Manufacturing Corporation possesses end-to-end capabilities from research and design to large-scale production, supported by modern factories and rigorous quality standards. With strengths in mastering high-tech component and module manufacturing, along with extensive experience in technology transfer and localization with international partners, Viettel Manufacturing Corporation has a solid foundation to support Ordefence in OEM production, technology integration, and localization in Vietnam. Its team of specialized engineers and reliable project execution capabilities also allow the Viettel unit to collaborate closely with Ordefence in developing dual-use defense products, optimizing supply chains, and mastering core technologies under this strategic partnership.

The signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Viettel and the Indian conglomerate marks an important step in Viettel's international integration and expansion in the defense industry. This agreement not only affirms Viettel's capabilities in research, development, and high-tech manufacturing, but also opens opportunities for "Make in Vietnam" products to participate more deeply in the global value chain. At the same time, the cooperation helps strengthen Vietnam–India defense industrial relations, forming a foundation for a sustainable, autonomous, and globally integrated defense technology ecosystem.

Adani is known as one of India's largest multi-industry conglomerates, with consolidated revenue reaching USD 37.2 billion in 2024. Within its extensive ecosystem, Ordefence Systems Limited is a strategic subsidiary in the defense sector specializing in providing advanced security equipment and weapons to armed forces. Key product lines include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAVs), loitering munitions, counter-UAV systems, ammunition, missiles & precision-guided weapons, infantry weapons, aircraft services & MRO, and AI/ML & cyber security solutions. Through this cooperation, Ordefence will share core technologies, development expertise, and transfer production of high-tech product lines suited to Viettel Manufacturing Corporation's capabilities. The two parties will jointly coordinate in design, technical and professional training, and commercial feasibility assessment for each solution. With its strong international partner network, Ordefence will accompany Viettel in expanding distribution channels and penetrating deeper into the global defense supply chain.

SOURCE Viettel Group