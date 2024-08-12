Viettel Store Partners with Anchanto to Enhance High-Tech Shopping Experience in Vietnam

Viettel Store anticipates remarkable online sales growth ranging from double to triple digits in 2024.

Viettel Store has selected Anchanto Order Management System (OMS) to enable the scalability of their operations.

The implementation of this Order Management System will enable Viettel Store to automate operations, speed up processing times, and enhance the customer experience.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchanto, the leading global technology company in e-commerce and logistics, proudly announced a partnership with Viettel Store, the retail network of Viettel Group. As Viettel Stores anticipates remarkable online sales growth ranging from double to triple digits in 2024, this collaboration aims to improve the efficiency and quality of services across Viettel Store's e-commerce channels.

The signing ceremony was held at Viettel Store's office in Hanoi, and attended by Mr. Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO & Founder of Anchanto, Mr. Vishal Desai, APAC CRO of Anchanto, Ms. Dung Dinh, CEO of Viettel Store, the Board of Directors of Viettel Store, and representatives from both sides.

Along with a network of multiple traditional retail stores, Viettel Store also sells through its website, social media platforms, and e-commerce marketplaces. Considering the complex nature of Viettel store's operations, the company had a set of specific requirements when seeking a technology partner.

The first requirement was to manage, track, and fulfill orders across multiple sales channels, especially during periods of high growth, Viettel Store needed a centralized order management system to provide real-time order information and enhance business performance. Additionally, the company needed an inventory management system able to provide accurate, timely stock information to prevent stockouts or overstocking, forecast demand, and automate replenishment.

Finally, Viettel Store required customer information management capabilities to enable upselling strategies and extract data from chat frameworks on e-commerce platforms for better support and conversion.

Viettel Store decided to equip with Anchanto's Order Management System, a comprehensive e-commerce SaaS platform which equips leading businesses in the region such as Vietnam Post, Panasonic, HP, and L'Oreal.

Anchanto Order Management System will provide Viettel Store an end-to-end solution for managing online orders, inventory across multiple warehouses, and chat data synchronization. With this system, Viettel store will be able to efficiently monitor and manage the entire ordering process, prevent inventory discrepancies, and enhance customer support experience.

Viettel Store also views this partnership as an opportunity to deploy an omni-channel model, including click & collect services and enabling offline stores to function as fulfillment centers, thereby reducing delivery times and enhancing customer experience.

Ms. Dung Dinh, CEO of Viettel Store, stated, "We are proud to partner with Anchanto to elevate the service quality and operational efficiency of Viettel Store. Anchanto's solution not only meets our stringent requirements but also unlocks numerous new development opportunities."

Mr. Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO & Founder of Anchanto, commented: "We are honored to collaborate with Viettel Store, a renowned partner in Vietnam's high-tech retail sector. Given our regional expertise, technological know-how and experience of serving enterprises in Vietnam, we look forward to accompanying Viettel Store's ambitious growth journey. Anchanto is dedicated to delivering seamless and scalable integrated solutions to help ensure rapid order processing and enhanced customer satisfaction."

Anchanto is a global SaaS solution provider offering comprehensive solutions to optimize e-commerce operations, trusted by leading companies such as Viettel Store, L'Oréal, VNPost, Mesa, and others. With a global integration network comprising over 200 available integrations, Anchanto supports businesses in regional expansion.

This partnership marks a new era for Anchanto and Viettel Store in Vietnam's e-commerce logistics sector, fostering unparalleled efficiency and excellence in logistics operations.

SOURCE Anchanto