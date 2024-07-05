Vieworks Showcases High-Resolution Cameras at Vision China Shanghai 2024

ANYANG-SI, South Korea, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading South Korean camera manufacturer Vieworks is to exhibit at Vision China Shanghai 2024 from July 8th to 10th (Booth E1.1600). Vieworks will be showcasing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, machine vision accessories, and X-ray flat panel detectors.

VEO Focus Autofocus System

Renowned for their ultra high resolution cameras, Vieworks will introduce VP-288MX2, thermoelectric Pelter cooled area scan camera with a remarkable 288 megapixel resolution. Vieworks' area scan cameras are suitable for demanding applications including flat panel inspection, printed circuit board inspection, and semiconductor inspection.

Vieworks will also showcase VTS Series, the latest addition to their TDI (time delayed integration) line scan camera lineup. Equipped with BSI (back-side illuminated) sensors, VTS Series cameras offer enhanced quantum efficiency (QE) and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). BSI sensors allow for greater sensitivity and ensure superior image quality in visible, UV, and NIR imaging, making VTS Series cameras particularly suitable for low-light environments. Vieworks' TDI line scan cameras—VT Series, VTS Series, and VTC Series—are available in M42, M58, M72, and M95 mounts from 2k to 23k resolution.

Along with industrial cameras, VEO Series lenses will be displayed at the booth. VEO Series is a family of industrial lenses codeveloped with Schneider Kreuznach, precisely optimized for Vieworks' cameras. A live demo of VEO 10.0x lens with Vieworks camera and autofocus module will be operated.

Industrial X-ray flat panel detectors will also be showcased. Vieworks will introduce their latest innovation in industrial X-ray imaging—bendable detectors. Unlike flat panel detectors, bendable detectors allow for non-destructive inspection of pipes and other objects that require flexibility.

Diverse demonstrations on Vieworks' cameras and lenses will be showcased at the booth. Demos include display panel inspection with ultra high resolution 288 megapixel camera and printed circuit board inspection using 9k TDI line scan camera with HDR (high dynamic range) function. For TDI line scan, there will be a demonstration on how Vieworks' backside-illuminated VTS Series compares with frontside-illuminated TDI line scan.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With industry-leading technology, Vieworks provides machine vision solutions encompassing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, and accessories. As your vision partner, Vieworks offers innovative vision and insight for your vision system. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.