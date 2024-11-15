ViewQwest Partners Synlan(iFLYTEK) to Pioneer Next-Gen AI Solutions Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewQwest has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Synlan Technology PTE LTD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFLYTEK, China's leading AI technology provider, to collaborate on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions tailored to address evolving market and customer needs across Southeast Asia. This partnership aims to equip businesses in the region with advanced AI capabilities to enhance operations, deliver superior customer experiences, and give businesses a competitive edge.

With AI transforming industries worldwide, Southeast Asian businesses are increasingly exploring its potential. Through this MOU, ViewQwest and Synlan will jointly design, integrate, and deploy targeted AI solutions for key industries such as hospitality, retail, logistics, and healthcare.

Powering Southeast Asia's industries with targeted AI innovation

For ViewQwest, this AI initiative represents the third pillar in its suite of offerings, complementing its established strengths in connectivity and ICT solutions. Together, connectivity, ICT, and AI empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

One example of this collaboration is an AI-powered virtual concierge solution that could be deployed at retail locations or public spaces. Non-English-speaking tourists could interact with an AI-driven kiosk, ask questions in their native language, and receive helpful, conversational responses in their preferred language.

"As a newcomer to Singapore and the region, Synlan values a strong regional partner who understands the landscape," said Jeffery Wang, General Manager of iFLYTEK Openplatform Singapore. "Our collaboration with ViewQwest allows us to jointly develop targeted AI solutions for the region's diverse market segments."

Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest, echoed this sentiment: "Having built trusted partnerships with many businesses in the region, we are well-positioned to understand and address specific sector needs. This partnership with Synlan enhances our ability to deliver practical, AI-driven solutions across multiple industries, from retail to hospitality."

Building end-to-end AI solutions with data security

ViewQwest and Synlan share a commitment to developing fully integrated AI solutions, from the physical chip to the software layer and the final deployment. The partnership will leverage iFLYTEK's AI expertise alongside ViewQwest's in-depth understanding of the Southeast Asia market.

In response to evolving data residency regulations, ViewQwest plans to host backend servers within secure private environments, such as data centers in Singapore or other suitable locations in the region, to protect customer data.

"We are only beginning to explore AI's potential. By establishing this early collaboration, we can engage closely with customers to build solutions together," said Moorthy.

Delivering customer-centric AI solutions

"Technology knows no borders – it's truly universal. AI technology is fundamental, and we've validated its applications across countless domains, from healthcare to smart cities and automobiles," said Wang.

"Each industry faces unique challenges, and we've refined our AI solutions to address them effectively. Having demonstrated success with these solutions in China, we see tremendous potential to bring these tried-and-tested approaches to Southeast Asia," he added.

This partnership offers customers robust connectivity, comprehensive enterprise solutions, and advanced AI-powered capabilities. As ViewQwest plans to lead by example, deploying many of its AI innovations internally as the first customer.

"One of our priorities is using this technology to deliver enhanced services to our customers," said Moorthy. "Practising what we preach is essential --- by using the technology ourselves, we can better showcase its value to others."

