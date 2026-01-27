ViewSonic Makes Eco-Friendly Projection Accessible with New 4,000-Lumen Models

Designed to Fulfill Daily Business and Education Needs with Flexible Throw Ratio Options and Resolution Choices

BREA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduced the LSD400 Series, featuring two new 4,000 ANSI Lumens laser projectors—LSD400W—as practical and reliable additions to its Luminous Superior Series (LS Series). Equipped with high-efficiency laser light sources, these models deliver high brightness with lower 49% of power consumption, reducing the total cost of ownership, which is ideal for large-scale deployments in business and educational environments.

"ViewSonic is advancing sustainable projection with lamp-free technology, which now makes up 70% of our lineup and delivers eco-friendly and low-maintenance solutions," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Building on our recent 9-fold sales growth in the 5,000+ ANSI Lumens lamp-free segment, we're committed to expanding our portfolio with the new 4,000 ANSI Lumens models that combine performance and accessibility to provide long-term value and meet evolving professional demands."

Laser-Powered Brightness with Environmental Efficiency

Featuring the advanced 3rd gen laser phosphor technology, the LSD400 Series delivers enhanced brightness and luminous efficiency, meanwhile consumes up to 49% less power than comparable lamp-based models, helping reduce energy costs in everyday operation.

Its 30,000-hour lifespan eliminates the need for regular lamp replacements in traditional solutions, which require up to five light bulb replacements to match the same usage time. This significantly reduces maintenance, minimizes resource waste, and eliminates the risk of mercury pollution. Its lower operating temperature also results in quieter fan operation, enhancing the overall audiovisual experience.

Reliable Visual Quality and Deployment Flexibility

Designed for versatile installation, the series features 360° projection, H/V keystone correction, and 4-corner adjustment. This allows placement from various angles to suit different room layouts without distorting the image. While the series can project visuals up to 300 inches, the short-throw model can produce a 100-inch image from just 1.1 meters in compact environments.

Powered by DLP technology, the LSD400 Series delivers consistent brightness and color performance over time without yellowing, making it ideal for meeting rooms and classrooms where clear, reliable visuals are essential. This performance is equally important for immersive applications, such as golf simulators, where the dedicated Golf Mode enhances color vibrancy to produce realistic, lifelike visuals. Its sealed, filter-free engine prevents dust from entering internal components, ensuring long-term performance with minimal maintenance. For large-scale deployments, LAN control with Crestron certification and compatibility with other third-party control systems simplifies centralized device management, allowing IT teams to efficiently manage multiple rooms and locations.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company delivers a unified ecosystem of hardware, software, and services with seamless integration. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. ViewSonic supports customers at every stage, helping them achieve their goals and create a lasting impact by empowering people everywhere to connect with purpose and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

