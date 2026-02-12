ViewSonic Retains Global No. 1 Interactive Display Market Position for Third Consecutive Year

BREA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, announced that it has retained the No. 1 position in the global interactive display market for the third consecutive year. According to the latest report from FutureSource Consulting, ViewSonic has kept the top market share from 2023 through 2025 (excluding China). Leadership has been fueled by the adoption of the company's ViewBoard® interactive displays in the 80-inch to 100-inch range across the worldwide education sector.

ViewSonic has retained the No. 1 position in the global interactive display market for three consecutive years.

"Interactive displays have become a core component of modern classrooms, and schools are prioritizing solutions that deliver consistent performance and long-term reliability," said Dennis Lin, General Manager of ViewSonic Education Solutions. "Our continued leadership reflects a focused approach to education that combines scalable hardware, integrated software, and platform stability, all designed to support classrooms over a long service lifetime."

Demand for large-format interactive displays continues to grow as schools expand digital learning models and technology-enabled classrooms. Larger screens improve visibility across flexible classroom layouts. The ViewSonic ViewBoard lineup supports collaborative content sharing and better accommodates hybrid learning environments. This makes ViewBoard a leading solution for daily instruction and engagement.

Advancing ViewBoard with a Future-Ready Platform

To address modern classroom requirements, ViewSonic has introduced Android 16 on select ViewBoard models*, making it the first brand in the interactive display industry to adopt the new operating system. Android 16 is optimized for large-format displays, offering responsive touch interaction, adaptable layouts, smoother system navigation, and efficient multitasking. These enhancements help create a more seamless and intuitive experience in any teaching environment.

Early adoption of the latest Android operating system framework also strengthens long-term platform performance and enables extended system support. It helps educational institutions standardize deployments, maintain security updates, and reduce refresh and upgrade pressure over time.

Ecosystem Strategy That Extends Beyond Hardware

Alongside ViewBoard interactive displays, ViewSonic continues to expand its education ecosystem by integrating interactive displays with myViewBoard, Manager, AirSync, and other ViewSonic education software. These products enhance classroom collaboration, device management, and teacher-student engagement.

At the center of this ecosystem is myViewBoard, ViewSonic's digital whiteboarding platform. In 2025, myViewBoard earned the ISTE Seal for Creativity Tools based on comprehensive reviews of learning design, teaching approaches, and user experience. The platform offers a new and improved interface, real-time collaboration, and Participate Mode for student interaction. Its high degree of built-in accessibility allows flexible lesson creation and seamless content use across devices.

AirSync provides wireless casting while Manager offers centralized IT control. Together, these solutions simplify classroom deployment, streamline teaching workflows, and efficiently manage campus devices.

Through continued platform innovation and ecosystem investment, ViewSonic supports schools as they transition toward increasingly digital-first learning models. ViewSonic ViewBoard delivers interactive display solutions that enable collaboration, creativity, and meaningful classroom engagement.

For more information on ViewSonic interactive displays, visit the official website: https://www.viewsonic.com/education/products/viewboard-interactive-display.

*ViewBoard availability may vary by region. Customers are encouraged to consult their regional partner for availability.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose—and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

SOURCE ViewSonic