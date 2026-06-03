VINEXPO ASIA 2026 IN HONG KONG REAFFIRMS INTERNATIONAL CONFIDENCE IN ASIAN MARKETS

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held from 26 to 28 May, the 2026 edition of Vinexpo Asia consolidated Hong Kong's position as a major platform for wine and spirits trade in the Asia-Pacific region. Bringing together 14,273 trade professionals from 76 markets, compared with 59 in 2024, and 38 producing countries, compared with 35 in 2024, the event reflected the sustained commitment of international producers to Asian markets against a challenging geoeconomic backdrop.

Vinexpo Asia 2026 Hong Kong

With a history in Hong Kong dating back to 1998, Vinexpo Asia once again received support from key local stakeholders, including the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and was officially opened by the Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

The Hong Kong launch of Be Spirits and Be No also reflected evolving consumption patterns in Asia, with Be Spirits tripling its exhibitor base and no-alcohol products accounting for one in ten exhibitor references.

"With Vinexpo Asia, Vinexposium strengthens its foothold in Hong Kong, an essential gateway to Greater China – a historic market for the wine and spirits industry and a key market for the future. This edition reflects the continuity of our ties with Asia and our ambition to make Hong Kong a lasting point of convergence for international producers, local stakeholders and the Asia-Pacific region," says Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

HONG KONG, A KEY HUB FOR TRADE IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

This year marked the 10th edition of Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong since its launch in 1998, underscoring the event's deep roots in the city and its role as a key meeting point for wine and spirits professionals across Asia-Pacific and Greater China.

This regional dimension was also reflected in strong institutional support, with the attendance of the Hong Kong SAR Government's Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Dr Bernard Chan, the French Ambassador and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Mr Bertrand Lortholary and H.E. Mr Harvey Rouse, 25 consuls general and trade advisors from 18 countries, as well as representatives of international chambers of commerce.

"As a super-connector and super value-adder, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to link the Chinese mainland and the international market. Beyond policy and infrastructure, what truly defines Hong Kong is our energy, our openness to new ideas, and our ability to connect East and West as a vibrant culinary and wine capital," said Dr Bernard Chan, Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, during the opening ceremony of Vinexpo Asia.

Vinexpo Asia once again demonstrated its regional appeal, with 75% of total attendance coming from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao and other mature markets such as Japan and South Korea, while Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam also recorded growing participation. The event also benefited from Vinexposium's expanded network of trade partnerships, with 28 local and regional associations involved, compared with 19 in 2024, further strengthening its reach among importers, distributors and sommeliers across key Asian markets.

INTERNATIONAL PRODUCERS' COMMITMENT CONFIRMS THE APPEAL OF ASIAN MARKETS

Against a challenging global economic and trade environment, the growth in international participation, with 38 producing countries compared with 35 in 2024, reflected producers' determination to maintain an active presence in Asian markets and consolidate their commercial positions. Alongside major wine and spirits producing nations, this edition also saw the emergence of new producer profiles from markets that had been less represented until now. A total of 9 new exhibiting countries joined the event this year: Austria, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The geographical diversity of the offer was further strengthened by several regional and national pavilions, notably France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, California and Oregon in the United States, the Tejo region in Portugal and Castilla y León in Spain.

"This edition illustrates the continued appeal of Asian markets for producers from around the world. The growth in international exhibitors confirms that, despite a complex global economic and trade environment, operators continue to consider Asia a strategic market. Vinexpo Asia fully plays its role by providing professionals with a concrete meeting point to connect, understand regional dynamics and build new opportunities," states Grace Ghazalé, International Events Director at Vinexposium.

BE SPIRITS AND BE NO SUPPORT THE DIVERSIFICATION OF CONSUMPTION PATTERNS IN ASIA

Be Spirits continues to gain momentum within Vinexpo Asia and illustrates the gradual diversification of the Asian wine and spirits market. This year, it brought together 105 exhibitors from 18 countries, compared with 13 in 2024, with 89% international exhibitors compared with 63% at the previous edition.

Dedicated to spirits, beers, ciders, sakés and the world of mixology, Be Spirits supports the rise of premium categories and the evolution of consumption habits across Asian markets, marked by growing demand for innovation, authenticity and premiumisation.

The 2026 edition was marked by the participation of 3 new international pavilions –Australia, Japan and South Korea – reflecting the strong international growth of Be Spirits.

"We chose to take part in Be Spirits at Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong because the city offers an ideal strategic location. Hong Kong is situated at the heart of key target markets and boasts an extremely trendy bar scene when it comes to mixology, making it the perfect city in which to launch our products," explains Carolyn Etherington, Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

The Academy, showcasing a total of 25 masterclasses and conferences, also put Be Spirits in the spotlight through dedicated content, including sessions such as "Bartenders Asia: Reshaping Global On-Trade Trends", organised by NielsenIQ, which brought together experts from the on-trade and leading bartenders to explore how consumer insights are reshaping bar experiences and brand strategies in the on-trade channel.

While still at an early stage within the exhibition, Be No confirmed the increasing visibility of alcohol-free products in Asia, with no-alcohol references accounting for one in ten products presented by exhibitors.

A NEW STRATEGIC CYCLE FOR VINEXPOSIUM IN ASIA

Building on nearly three decades of activity in Asia, Vinexposium is now preparing the next stage of Vinexpo Asia's development, with a strategy designed to provide greater clarity, consistency and long-term value for international exhibitors and trade professionals across the region.

"The market is calling for greater stability. From 2027, our ambition is to establish Vinexpo Asia as an annual event in a single Asian hub, in line with the needs of our clients and the long-term development of the industry," concludes Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

For more information, visit the Vinexpo Asia website and its medi a corner.

ABOUT VINEXPO ASIA:

Vinexpo Asia is a premier event for wine and spirits professionals, offering exclusive access to key stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place alternately in Singapore and Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.

ABOUT VINEXPOSIUM:

Vinexposium is the leading year-round partner for wine and spirits professionals worldwide. Through its flagship international events and editorial content, including Voice of the Industry, it brings the entire sector together to drive business growth and deepen market knowledge. By fostering connections and sharing strategic insights, Vinexposium supports the global industry in tackling key challenges around innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer expectations.

SOURCE Vinexposium