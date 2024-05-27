VINEXPO ASIA: discovering French terroirs in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 28 to 30 May 2024, the Vinexpo Asia 2024 trade show will take place at 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, in Hong Kong. This event brings together professionals from the world of wines and spirits. This year, Business France is accompanying 131 French companies at its France Pavilion. Under the Taste France banner, the France Pavilion will proudly represent the country's colours. Professionals, media and local influencers will be on stand D122 to discover the flavours of France's terroirs through a Free Tasting event.

Vinexpo Asia is one of the leading international wine and spirits trade shows in Asia. For the 2024 edition, professionals, media, buyers, importers and sommeliers are invited to Hong Kong for a 3-day exhibition. It will mark the show's grand return to Hong Kong after the 2023 event in Singapore. On site, local players will be able to discover the products of French exhibitors, who are major players in this field.

A total of 131 French exhibitors will be present at the France Pavilion. Over the 3 days, visitors will be able to discover a wide range of products, including wines and sparkling wines made from the finest French grape varieties. Among the 131 exhibitors, a large proportion of France's terroirs will be represented: Alsace, Beaujolais, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Cognac, Champagne, Corsica, Languedoc, Normandy, Provence, Loire Valley, Rhône Valley and Roussillon. The France Pavilion will also be exhibiting spirits (Absinthe, Calvados, Cognac, Eau-de-vie, Rum, Vin de liqueur, Vodka, Whisky) and non-alcoholic drinks. A range rich in flavours, with a wide choice of products, showcasing French know-how and quality.

The France Pavilion will be located on level 1, at entrances C and D, in 9 blocks: blocks C090, C126, C150, D098, D122, D152, E088, E124 and E154. The Business France stand (D122) will feature a Free Tasting area led by professional sommeliers: Nick Koon, Angus Wong and Ringo Lam. Visitors will be able to taste a selection of over 80 different white, red, rosé, orange, sparkling, spirit and alcohol-free wines.

In collaboration with AANA - Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, Ad'Occ - Occitanie-Sud de France Region, InterRhône - Rhône Valley wine trade association and Dev'Up - Pays de la Loire Region, who are the regional partners for this event.

As of now, visitors can discover the products in the Business France marketplace: French Pavillon - VINEXPO ASIA 2024 (businessfrance.fr), and in the Pavillon France exhibitors' catalogue: https://businessfrance.jpm-associes.com/vinexpo-asia-2024/

The French offer: a response tailored to the needs of the Asian market

In 2022, France consolidated its position as world leader in alcoholic beverage exports, with an impressive 20% market share. Among these exports, French wines, representing 14.6% of exported products, are particularly popular internationally.

China ranks 5th in the world for wine consumption. With a growing trend towards organic and natural products, French organic wines, which accounted for 39% of wine exports in 2022, are the perfect response to this demand.

At Vinexpo Asia 2024, the France Pavilion will be showcasing this diverse, high-quality offer, highlighting French expertise in wines and spirits. This participation provides Asian professionals with a unique opportunity to discover the richness and diversity of the French offer, perfectly adapted to the qualitative and environmental expectations of the Asian market.

PARTNER

AANA - Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region

Ad'Occ - Occitanie-Sud de France Region

InterRhône - Rhône Valley wine trade association

Dev'Up - Pays de la Loire Region

