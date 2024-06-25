VINSSEN Deploys Innovative Marine Class Approved Hydrogen Fuel Cell System For Commercial Maritime Use

VINSSEN has obtained project-based* approval from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its hydrogen fuel cell system.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSSEN Co., Ltd, a maritime decarbonization technology specialist focused on hydrogen fuel cells and supporting systems, has successfully passed BV's rigorous performance tests, a key step towards demonstrating the feasibility of hydrogen fuel cell systems onboard commercial vessels.

Engineers Inspecting VINSSEN’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, Onboard the Vessel “Tenacity”

VINSSEN delivered a customized 60kW PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) Fuel Cell System featuring key components that include a Fuel Cell Module (FCM), an integrated converter module, a battery system, and a transformer. VINSSEN also incorporated a User Interface that was designed for easy-control by vessel operators.

Seok-Hee LEE, VINSSEN's Project Manager, said: "The project was not without challenges, but these were systematically addressed through the efforts of VINSSEN's project team, and close cooperation of our project trial partners. Our success represents a major step forward in offering the maritime industry further solutions to carbon neutrality via hydrogen fuel cell technology."

This project builds on VINSSEN's Approval in Principle (AIP) Certification from Korean Register (KR) for its 250kW/ 100kW Maritime Fuel Cell Power Packs in March 2024 / September 2023. In addition to recent progress as it relates to hydrogen fuel cells, VINSSEN received Type Approval for a 92kWh Lithium-Ion Battery System from KR and Korea Maritime Transportation Authority (KOMSA), and subsequently delivered Korea's first fully battery electric passenger ferry "Garden Dream" to the Suncheonman International Expo in May 2023.

Meanwhile, VINSSEN recently completed a Series C investment round totaling 15 billion KRW. The secured funds have been earmarked for product development, market expansion, and recruitment of key personnel. In order to facilitate international expansion, VINSSEN established a US branch office in Seattle in February 2024 to enter the North American market. This builds on VINSSEN's international presence since April 2022 at the K-Startup Center in Singapore that was launched by Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME).

* The trial project is being carried out in Singapore in collaboration with Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd. (project sponsor), Seatrium Limited (project developer), Penguin International Limited (owner and operator of the vessel used for the trial), and Air Liquide Singapore Pte. Ltd. (the hydrogen expert and provider).

SOURCE VINSSEN Co., Ltd