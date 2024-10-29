Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore Expands its Medical Team with the addition of fertility specialist Dr. Tan Heng Hao.

VFCS looks to strengthen further its value of care and patients' experience with Dr. Tan's added specialty and focus on fertility treatments and minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore is pleased to announce that Dr. Tan Heng Hao, a specialist in fertility care and obstetrics and gynaecology, will be on its medical panel effective November 1, 2024.

"With a broader medical team, patients benefit from a wider range of expertise and advanced care in areas like fertility treatments, diagnostics, and procedures. This comprehensive approach can lead to better clinical outcomes and higher success rates, especially in specialized treatments like IVF," says Dr. Roland Chieng, medical director of VFCS. Additionally, there is the benefit of quicker access to consultations, ensuring timely and effective patient care.

Dr. Tan Heng Hao is a consultant fertility specialist and obstetrician-gynaecologist (OBGYN) in Singapore. With extensive experience and qualifications, he specialises in advanced fertility treatments like IVF, surgical sperm retrieval, and laparoscopic tubal reversals. He also specialises in minimally invasive surgeries for endometriosis and other gynaecological conditions.

Dr. Tan held key positions at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), including Head of the Department of Reproductive Medicine, Senior Consultant in the Endometriosis Centre and Maternity Services, and Director of the IVF Centre and National Sperm Bank. He is also a clinical faculty member at several universities' OBGYN residency programmes.

A believer in holistic fertility care, Dr Tan had received numerous awards for outstanding clinical teaching and patient care. "I often describe it as a journey we go on with the patient. That means being more than a doctor addressing their medical needs," says Dr. Tan.

"We are excited to have added Dr. Tan Heng Hao to our medical team at Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore. His extensive expertise and dedication to holistic fertility care align with our patient focus to provide personalised care in a supportive environment to couples on their fertility journey," says Tim Kwan, managing director, VFCS.

About Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore

Established in 2014, Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore (VFCS) provides personalized fertility care. As part of Australian-based Virtus Health, with a network of over 40 clinics worldwide, VFCS has access to proven reproductive science techniques and treatment programs to support couples in Singapore. The facility is Virtus Health's largest self-contained fertility laboratory in the region, providing comprehensive services such as consultations, procedures, and monitoring, ensuring top-tier care for couples navigating complex fertility issues.

SOURCE Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore