Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore Marks a Decade of Fertility Care

Virtus Health's first greenfield embryology and andrology facility in Asia strives to stay at the forefront of reproductive medicine through science, ongoing research, evidence-based personalized care, and accessible fertility education.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore (VFCS) today celebrates its 10th anniversary, commemorating a decade of contributing research and evidence-based science to support fertility preservation and infertility treatments related to single embryo transfer, egg freezing, PGT testing, and more.

Our story began with a vision to provide Singapore and the region with evidenced-based fertility treatment that combines clinical excellence with personalised care, guided by empathy and motivated by research and science—core values that embody Virtus Health's clinical legacy. The facility opened on 21 January 2015.

Since then, the fertility care facility is proud to have helped thousands of families begin their parenthood journey, contributing to over 1600 healthy births over the past decade.

"It's with great pride that we have marked our decade-long work in reproductive medicine, helping patients realize their family creation dreams and delivering the right level of patient care driven by evidence-based practices," said Dr Roland Chieng, Founding Medical Director of Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore.

The latest development at VFCS is the adoption of artificial intelligence in IVF processes in 2024, now a standard of care at our centre. By integrating AI with our clinical expertise, we have enhanced treatment outcomes, offering patients the best possible chance of success in their fertility journey.

Over the decade, VFCS has established a cleanroom-grade IVF laboratory with advanced safety and technological features, including:

RFID witnessing system for enhanced specimen identification and tracking.

Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection (IMSI) for enhanced sperm selection

Assisted hatching technology to facilitate embryo implantation and improve pregnancy outcomes.

Time-lapse monitoring systems for continuous embryo observation

Smart Laboratory environmental monitoring systems

These laboratory systems work together to maintain specimen security and optimal conditions for embryo development. The RFID-based witnessing system provides automated verification at critical points throughout the IVF process, ensuring accurate identification and tracking of patient specimens.

"The next decade years will certainly bring many changes to our space, but our laser focus on putting patients first and using the best science to help them realize their family creation dreams remain a force that will continue to shape the future of reproductive care," said Dr Liow Swee Lian, Scientific Director of Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore.

The Centre will mark this milestone by integrating the ReadyBaby programme as part of fertility care with lifestyle modifications to help patients prepare for their fertility treatment. It includes:

Personalised nutrition advisory

Stress management techniques.

Sleep hygiene guidance.

Body composition monitoring

Hormonal health tracking

"The ReadyBaby programme reflects our understanding that physical and emotional preparation is key to the fertility journey," said Dr. Chieng. "Our aim is that through this programme, our patients develop sustainable habits that support them before and during their treatment and well into their life."

Throughout 2025, the public can expect educational events and patient support initiatives, reinforcing our commitment to raising awareness about fertility health and providing accessible treatment options for all who need them.

About Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore

Established in 2015, Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore (VFCS) provides personalized fertility care. As part of Australian-based Virtus Health, with a network of over 40 clinics worldwide, VFCS has access to proven reproductive science techniques and treatment programmes to support couples in Singapore. The facility is Virtus Health's largest self-contained fertility laboratory in the region, providing comprehensive services such as consultations, procedures, and monitoring, ensuring top-tier care for couples navigating complex fertility issues.

SOURCE Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore