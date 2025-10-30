HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, announced its 2026 commitment and expansion plans for Asia, along with the outstanding demand for flying solutions through its leading brands VistaJet and XO in the Asia Pacific region during the first half of 2025.

Building excellence in Asia's evolving aviation landscape

Vista brings XO to Asia, strengthening flying solutions amid continued demand for VistaJet

Demand for private flying across Asia Pacific has increased in the first six months of the year, with the company achieving a 26% year-on-year increase in its Program subscription membership in the region. Hong Kong and Singapore remain top destinations in Asia, serving as the main international gateways for North Asia and Southeast Asia respectively, while Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo continue to be popular for both business and leisure travel.

"One of the key drivers behind the strong demand is that these cities cater to both business and leisure travel. They are not only major commercial hubs in Asia, but also highly popular tourist destinations," says Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer at Vista. "We are seeing a clear trend among entrepreneurs and senior executives toward 'bleisure travel,' combining work commitments with vacation time. Particularly with high net-worth individuals, the line between business and private time is increasingly blurred, as they often travel with family members."

XO, Vista's digital marketplace offers flexible, on demand jet access

XO is a global private aviation network, providing flexible, efficient and immediate access to more than 2,000 aircraft around the world. It secures the right aircraft for every private flight across all cabin classes — from short domestic hops to international, multi-leg itineraries.

While North America remains the leading market for the brand, international flights booked with XO surged nearly 40% in 2024. This remarkable growth highlights the increasing demand for transparent, flexible private aviation solutions in both emerging and established markets.

"We are seeing increasing demand from clients in Asia who are seeking flexible and instant flight solutions. Through the XO mobile application, Asian clients may book and confirm their flights with real-time pricing," shares Crystal Wong, President — Asia Pacific at Vista. "It is the simplest and most flexible way to begin flying privately."

VistaJet's continued growth in Asia

VistaJet has been a leader in Asia Pacific's private aviation market for 17 years. VistaJet solutions replicate the experience of aircraft ownership without the complexities or associated costs, by providing Members guaranteed access to its iconic fleet of silver and red aircraft, ensuring the highest standard of safety and service for seamless global travel, 365 days a year.

In the first half of 2025, Program membership grew by 26% year-on-year growth in. Japan set a record as the fastest growing region, achieving a 67% increase, followed by Singapore with a growth of 50%.

This exceptional performance is underpinned by strong economic momentum across the Asia Pacific region. Amid shifting geopolitical landscape, Vista recognizes the importance of forging long-lasting relationships both regionally and globally. With Asia's outward-looking economies and emerging regional superpowers, the region presents a compelling proposition for international collaboration and growth.

Corporations increasingly turn to business jets to maximize time savings and enable executives to work efficiently and in privacy while in the air. This is made possible by the ample space and amenities exclusive to business jets, such as Vista's flagship Global 7500 aircraft.

As the largest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7500 offers unbeatable connectivity flying up to 17 hours non-stop. Precision-engineered wings provide an exceptionally smooth ride in the large cabin, with four separate living spaces, including a permanent bedroom, perfectly suited for a business or family dynamic.

"With XO now in Asia, our clients enjoy the best of both worlds through Vista's global infrastructure, from on demand flights with instant booking through the XO marketplace to a guaranteed flight solution that replicates an aircraft ownership experience with VistaJet. We deliver seamless travel that combines international reach, domestic flexibility and bespoke lifestyle experiences," concludes Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer of Vista.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com.

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

