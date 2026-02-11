Vizzio Technologies Strengthens Leadership As Global Growth Accelerates

New Appointments Include Former Executives from Temasek, HTX, SMRT and Current Vice Chairman, Nasdaq



+++

Ambition to Build "Asia's Palantir" says VIZZIO CEO

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZZIO Technologies (VIZZIO) (www.vizzio.ai), the Singapore‑headquartered global 3D mapping and AI‑surveillance and safety company, today announced key additions to its leadership and advisory team. VIZZIO confirmed the appointments of Yeow Koon Tay as Chief Technology Officer, Raymond Chiam as Chief Strategy Officer, Shahrin Abdol Salam as CEO, Middle East and Bob McCooey as Senior Advisor to the VIZZIO Board.

A section of VIZZIO’s Singapore 3D city model constructed by AI using satellite imagery. VIZZIO’s planetary-scale digital twin 3D city mapping, from aerial to street to indoor, offers a complete spatial computing stack. VIZZIO reconstructs the world in 3D from every vantage point: satellite imagery, 360° street-level vision and indoor spatial scans. All fused into a real-time, physics-aware digital twin optimised for physical AI, simulation and autonomous EV and smart city applications. (PRNewsfoto/Vizzio Technologies)

The new appointments come as VIZZIO's international growth continues to accelerate, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where its partnership with IoT Squared – the joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Telecom Company (stc) – has scaled rapidly across multiple ministries and sectors.

The strengthened leadership further builds on VIZZIO's recent fundraising led by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), which will support the establishment of a new Hong Kong office and further expansion across North Asia.

Key Appointments

VIZZIO has named Yeow Koon Tay as Chief Technology Officer. He was previously Assistant Chief Executive at HTX, Singapore's premier Home Team science and technology agency supporting the Singapore Police Force and Deputy Chief Executive of Synapxe, Singapore's national healthtech agency. He brings deep experience in architecting and deploying large‑scale, mission‑critical technology platforms in security, public safety and healthcare.

VIZZIO has also appointed Raymond Chiam as Chief Strategy Officer. Chiam is the former Managing Director at Temasek International responsible for Global Trading and Execution in Public Markets and currently serves as Advisory Director of Diamond Glass. His background spans global investing and portfolio strategy.

Shahrin Abdol Salam joins as VIZZIO CEO, Middle East. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer, Singapore at Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost) and as a Managing Director at SMRT TEL Pte Ltd. He brings extensive operational, infrastructure and transformation experience across logistics, transportation and essential services.

Bob McCooey joins VIZZIO as Senior Advisor to the Board. McCooey is Vice Chairman of Nasdaq and Global Head of Capital Markets. He has spent close to two decades at Nasdaq guiding some of the world's leading growth companies through their capital markets and listing journeys.

VIZZIO – Asia's Palantir

VIZZIO creates cutting-edge 3D mapping and AI technologies that turn satellite data into realistic digital models of cities and infrastructure. These "digital twins" help governments and businesses monitor, plan and manage everything from urban development to security operations - making complex environments easier to understand and control.

VIZZIO's solutions are already in use and being deployed across seven ministries in Saudi Arabia, covering schools, hospitals, factories and sports stadiums. The company is currently expanding rapidly across Southeast Asia from its Singapore headquarters. Looking ahead, VIZZIO aims to collaborate with leading national and commercial space agencies around the world, demonstrating how satellite data can be transformed into practical, high‑impact tools that strengthen national resilience and economic growth.

Quotes

Jon Lee, Founder and CEO of VIZZIO Technologies, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Yeow Koon, Raymond, Shahrin and Bob to the VIZZIO family. Each brings world‑class experience in defence and security, global investments and capital markets access – exactly the capabilities we need as we prepare for a supersonic 2026. Our ambition is to build the Asian Palantir and their decision to join us is a strong validation of the technology and the mission we are pursuing."

Yeow Koon Tay, Chief Technology Officer, said:

"VIZZIO is building some of the most exciting IP I have seen in the security and surveillance space. Since entering the camera market just in 2025, the company has already made a significant impact with its AI‑driven solutions. The R&D pipeline is equally compelling – from cameras on robot dogs to sensors on drones and other autonomous platforms, the possibilities for intelligent, always‑on systems that enhance safety and resilience are almost limitless."

Raymond Chiam, Chief Strategy Officer, said:

"Singapore companies have long gone overseas, but VIZZIO is one of the first deep‑tech players to achieve this level of progress and partnership – and at such speed – in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 and beyond represents a massive opportunity and it is inspiring to see a relatively small Singapore firm play a meaningful role in this nation‑building effort. Being part of that journey and helping VIZZIO scale globally from this base is extremely exciting."

Shahrin Abdol Salam, CEO, Middle East, said:

"VIZZIO is at the beginning of a very compelling growth story. The opportunities ahead in Singapore, across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and beyond are enormous. It is encouraging to see the company investing in the right people, opening strategic offices where customers and projects are and building the organisational depth to support scale. I fully expect VIZZIO to look dramatically different 12 months from now as it captures more of this global opportunity."

Bob McCooey, Senior Advisor to the Board, said:

"In my role at Nasdaq I see many companies at different stages of their journey, and VIZZIO has a rare combination of attributes that define successful global stories – a huge addressable market, differentiated technology and a highly driven team. With the recent framework between Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq to facilitate dual listings, it is not hard to imagine VIZZIO emerging as a prime candidate. Given the pace at which the company is growing, that outcome feels very achievable."

These appointments take place with immediate effect.

Download high resolution images here.

Media Enquiries for VIZZIO:

Charles Lankester | Ruder Finn Asia | +852-2521-0800

[email protected]

SOURCE Vizzio Technologies