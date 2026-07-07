VOMO Brings AI Meeting Notes to India's Fast-Growing Hybrid Workforce

NEW DELHI, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI transcription app, trusted by more than 400,000 users worldwide, supports 90+ languages and turns hours of audio into structured notes in minutes.

VOMO, an AI-powered meeting notes and audio transcription app developed by EverGrow Tech Inc., is seeing rapid adoption among professionals in India as hybrid work becomes the norm across the country's technology, consulting, and education sectors. The app recently crossed 400,000 users worldwide.

Built for Multilingual, Meeting-Heavy Workdays

India's workday runs on conversations — daily stand-ups, client calls, lectures, and cross-border meetings that switch between English and regional languages mid-sentence. VOMO transcribes more than 90 languages with 95%+ accuracy, and its AI meeting notes go far beyond a plain transcript: every recording is automatically structured into time-stamped chapters, speaker-tagged dialogue, an AI summary, and a clear list of action items.

Any Audio or Video, Converted in Minutes

Users can record live or convert existing audio to text by uploading MP3, WAV, and other common formats. iPhone voice memos and audio shared through messaging apps are often saved as M4A files, and VOMO turns M4A to text just as easily. Students and creators can even paste a video link to generate a complete YouTube transcript with summaries and highlights. Long recordings of three hours or more are handled without file splitting.

Unlimited Transcription, Ready for the Agent Era

Unlike most transcription tools that cap recording hours even on paid plans, VOMO offers unlimited transcription and unlimited Ask AI, which lets users question their recordings in natural language. VOMO Skills goes further, connecting meeting notes into users' own AI agent workflows, including tools like Claude Code and OpenClaw, so transcripts become knowledge that agents can search, summarize, and act on.

"India has one of the most multilingual, meeting-heavy work cultures in the world, and that is exactly where AI note-taking delivers the most value. When the meeting ends, the notes and action items should already be done."

— Zhuang Wang, founder of VOMO

About VOMO

VOMO is an AI meeting notes and audio transcription app developed by EverGrow Tech Inc. Voted #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and trusted by more than 400,000 users worldwide, VOMO is available on mobile and web. Learn more at https://vomo.ai.

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SOURCE EverGrow Tech Inc.