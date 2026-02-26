HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets has successfully completed a community initiative in Vietnam, donating 100 official Newcastle United Football Club (NUFC) footballs to local youth groups in partnership with a youth-focused non-profit organisation named Liên Đoàn Hướng Đạo Nguyễn Trãi.

The initiative reflects the company's expanding commitment to community development across Asia and forms part of a broader CSR line-up unveiled during its July 2025 event.

VT Markets Brings Global Football Aspirations to Vietnamese Youths

Designed to strengthen youth engagement, the donation provides students with quality equipment to support physical education and grassroots football development, helping create a more inspiring and inclusive sporting environment.

In collaboration with Liên Đoàn Hướng Đạo Nguyễn Trãi, footballs were distributed directly to selected communities, ensuring access to students who stand to benefit most from enhanced sporting resources. By supporting grassroots participation, the programme aims to create a more inclusive environment where young people can develop confidence, build friendships, and stay actively engaged in their communities.

"Sport has the power to inspire discipline, teamwork, and resilience - values that extend far beyond the pitch. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute meaningfully to youth development and community growth in Vietnam", Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets said.

In recent months, the company has intensified its regional engagement through a series of on-the-ground initiatives, including beach clean-up campaigns and flood relief pack donations aimed at supporting vulnerable communities. With programmes already planned for the new year, VT Markets remains dedicated to deepening its local footprint, reinforcing its role not only as a global financial partner but also as a responsible and proactive community stakeholder.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

