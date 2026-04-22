BANGKOK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the VT Markets APAC Gala 2026: Future in Motion, the VT Markets team, along with regional partners and clients across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Philippines dedicated their morning to the Baan Nokkamin Foundation to deliver essential supplies and community support.

VT Markets Brings Together Top Southeast Asia Partners to Create Impact Beyond Charts at Bangkok’s Baan Nokkamin Foundation

Established in 1989 and officially registered and authorised by Thailand's Ministry of Interior, the Baan Nokkamin Foundation is a dedicated organisation providing a safe haven for orphans, underprivileged children, the elderly, and those recovering from addiction. The organisation is dedicated to fostering self-reliance and emotional strength, providing the resources necessary for residents to transition into independent, successful lives.

During the visit, the VT Markets team and their regional partners spent time to organise and distribute comprehensive care packages tailored to the foundation's immediate needs. This initiative allowed VT Markets' key stakeholders to join the brand in a direct, hands-on contribution to the local community. The donations included:

Pantry Staples: Large quantities of rice, instant noodles, canned sardines, soy sauce, fish sauce, cooking oil, and sugar.

Large quantities of rice, instant noodles, canned sardines, soy sauce, fish sauce, cooking oil, and sugar. Daily Nutrition: Milk cartons and assorted snack packs.

Milk cartons and assorted snack packs. School Supplies: A variety of stationery and tools to support their educational needs.

"True leadership is measured by the lives we touch," said Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets. "Our visit to Baan Nokkamin, joined by our most valued IB partners and VIP clients, reminded us that while our business footprint is global, our deepest responsibility is to the local communities where we operate. Providing these essentials is a small gesture of our long-term commitment to Thailand."

This initiative marks a significant chapter in VT Markets' ongoing and growing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. As the firm continues to expand its presence across the Asia-Pacific region, it remains dedicated to scaling its social impact, ensuring that its global growth consistently translates into meaningful support for the communities it serves.

SOURCE VT Markets