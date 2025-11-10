SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets has reaffirmed its dedication to driving meaningful growth across Asia by completing a CSR donation to MI Al Ikhlash Jatipadang, a primary school in Indonesia. This initiative follows the CSR commitment announced during the company's event in July and reflects the brand's focus on delivering long-term, positive impact within the region.

VT Markets Drives Positive Impact in Asia Through Football Donation to Youths in Indonesia

As part of this overall initiative, VT Markets donated footballs to the various schools in Asia, with the intention of creating more opportunities for youths to enjoy physical activity, develop teamwork, and experience the joy of football.

When the footballs arrived at MI Al Ikhlash Jatipadang, teachers shared that the students' excitement was instant. The schoolyard was quickly filled with energy and laughter, showing how a simple act can inspire motivation and joy.

This programme supports VT Markets' broader commitment to education and youth development across Asia. Every CSR initiative is guided by intention - to create lasting value and provide environments where students are encouraged to learn, grow, and imagine their future.

As VT Markets continues to expand its footprint globally, driving impact to local communities remains central to its identity. Additional CSR initiatives are already underway across the region and beyond, reflecting the company's ongoing dedication to ensuring that progress is shared and meaningful.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at [email protected]. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE VT Markets