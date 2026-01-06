BANGKOK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets continues to broaden its positive impact across Asia with a new CSR donation to five schools in Thailand: Ban Lumrang Community School, Ban Nong Moo School, Ban Yang Soong School, Ban Rai Charoen School, and Thairath Wittaya 21 School, building on its recent donation to schools in Indonesia.

VT Markets Expands Regional CSR Efforts with Football Donation to Youths in Thailand

For many young learners, these footballs serve as a gateway to physical activity and shared community experiences. This milestone forms part of the company's wider Southeast Asia initiative announced in 2025 and reinforces its dedication to creating meaningful and lasting value for local communities. This initiative reflects VT Markets' broader focus on supporting education and youth empowerment across Asia. Each CSR activity is guided by the company's intention to uplift the communities it serves and to create environments where students feel encouraged to explore their potential and imagine bigger futures.

As the company continues on its global growth trajectory, VT Markets remains committed to making a positive difference in the regions it operates in. Additional CSR projects are underway, reaffirming its belief that progress is most powerful when shared.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at [email protected]. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE VT Markets